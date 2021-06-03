Nebraska Senior Games accepting registrations

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the Nebraska Senior Games.

The Games, for people 50 and older, are scheduled for Aug. 5-8 in Kearney.

Events include bowling, 5K, 10K, 20K and 40K cycling, golf, 5K and 10K run, horseshoes, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, badminton, free throw and Hot Shot basketball, pickleball, disc golf and cornhole.

The Nebraska Senior Games is a member of the National Senior Games Association. This is a qualifying year for nationals that are scheduled for May 10-23, 2022, at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The registration deadline for the state games is July 19. Call 308-237-4644, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, for an entry form, or visit the Nebraska Senior Games website at nebraskaseniorgames.com.