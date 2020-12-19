Nebraska State Patrol graduates 63rd class

LINCOLN — Eighteen new troopers joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol Friday, when the members of the Patrol’s 63rd Basic Recruit Class received their badges and took the oath of office at the State Capitol.
The class included Matthew Wagner of Grand Island and Grant Moody of Aurora.
One of the graduates, John Lonnborg of Beatrice, will start work at Grand Island–based Troop C.
“Today is a great day for the Nebraska State Patrol,” Col. John Bolduc said in a statement. “These 18 troopers have faced challenges and grew together as a team. The skills they’ve learned during the last six months of training will now be put to use in service to the citizens of Nebraska.”
The members of Camp 63 hail from three states and 13 different communities across Nebraska. The class completed 22 weeks of intense training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. The training included extensive live-action, hands-on scenarios, as well as more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction. The new troopers will continue their training in the field, pairing with a veteran trooper for the field training process.
Recruit Jenna Riddle of Lincoln received the Capt. Mark Williams Core Values Award, as well as the R. J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award. Recruit Nicholas Buck of Rochester, Minn., was honored with the D.R. Shearer Marksmanship Award. Recruit Matthew Brown of Bayard received the O.H. Witt Academic Achievement Award. Recruit Joshua Ko of Pearl City, Hawaii, was presented the Superintendent’s Leadership Award.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Bolduc provided remarks during the graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office. Attendance at the ceremony was limited, to comply with social distancing guidelines.
“You have just completed one of the toughest law enforcement training camps in the nation,” Ricketts said in his address to the class. “On behalf of all Nebraskans, I want to tell you how proud we are of the Nebraska State Patrol and how proud we are of you for making this decision to join the patrol.”
Camp 63 completes the best recruiting year for the State Patrol since 2015 with 33 new troopers taking the oath of office this year. Fifteen new troopers were sworn in back in June.
This year marks only the second time since 2002 that the State Patrol has added more than 30 troopers in one calendar year.
The next Nebraska State Patrol Basic Recruit Class, Camp 64, will begin on Jan. 4. NSP is accepting applications for Camp 65, scheduled to begin in July 2021, at nsp.ne.gov/apply.
