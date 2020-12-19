Nebraska State Patrol graduates 63rd class

LINCOLN — Eighteen new troopers joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol Friday, when the members of the Patrol’s 63rd Basic Recruit Class received their badges and took the oath of office at the State Capitol.

The class included Matthew Wagner of Grand Island and Grant Moody of Aurora.

One of the graduates, John Lonnborg of Beatrice, will start work at Grand Island–based Troop C.

“Today is a great day for the Nebraska State Patrol,” Col. John Bolduc said in a statement. “These 18 troopers have faced challenges and grew together as a team. The skills they’ve learned during the last six months of training will now be put to use in service to the citizens of Nebraska.”

The members of Camp 63 hail from three states and 13 different communities across Nebraska. The class completed 22 weeks of intense training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. The training included extensive live-action, hands-on scenarios, as well as more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction. The new troopers will continue their training in the field, pairing with a veteran trooper for the field training process.

