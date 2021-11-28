Nebraska State Patrol introduces five new K9s with 2022 calendar

The Nebraska State Patrol is introducing the newest police service dogs serving Nebraska with a calendar that is available to the public. NSP has added five new K9s in 2021.

“Our Police Service Dog Unit does phenomenal work across our entire state,” Capt. Jason Scott, commander of the NSP Special Operations Division, said in a statement. “With so many new faces in the unit, this is a great way to introduce them to the public and to also say thank you to the NSP Foundation for their financial support of our K9 program.”

The newest dogs in the Police Service Dog unit are Blu, a German Shorthaired Pointer based in Omaha; Gable, a Belgian Malinois based in Omaha; Havik, a Belgian Malinois based in Columbus; Jerry, a German Malinois, based in Lexington (named to honor Trooper Jerry Smith, badge number 373), and Tilt, a Belgian Malinois based in Lincoln.

Four of these five dogs have gone through training and certification and already are serving throughout Nebraska. The final new addition in 2021, Tilt, is going through those steps right now. The NSP PSD unit trains and certifies NSP K9s, as well as K9s for many agencies across Nebraska and Iowa, at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island.