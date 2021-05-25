Ricketts proclaims end to COVID emergency steps June 1; extra unemployment benefits to end June 19

Daily hospitalizations for the coronavirus peaked at 971 on Nov. 20, leading to concerns that the state might run out of ventilators and intensive care unit beds to treat the respiratory illness. But cases have steadily declined since then.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the governor declined to say that he was declaring “victory” over COVID-19, he said it was time to return to normal now that 53.7% of the state’s eligible residents have been fully vaccinated, and 975,000 have gotten at least one shot.

Ricketts continued to urge those who haven’t been vaccinated to get a shot, saying “vaccines work,” but overall, he urged Nebraskans to move out of high alert.

“Certainly, if someone wants to wear a mask, that is their personal choice,” he said. “But I’m encouraging all organizations to set aside those pandemic rules and move forward together as a state.”

At one time, nearly two dozen Nebraska communities had local mask mandates. But the City of Omaha’s will run out at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Lincoln’s indoor mask requirement expired on Friday.

The end of the federal unemployment assistance program will be effective June 19.