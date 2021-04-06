State seeing younger people hospitalized for COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases start to rise again in Nebraska and more people wind up in the hospital, the ages of those patients are trending younger.

The average age of patients hospitalized at Bryan Health in Lincoln was 61 in January, but it dropped to 51 in March. That’s the first time since last summer that most COVID-19 patients in Bryan’s two local hospital campuses are younger than 60.

At CHI St. Elizabeth, half of the COVID-19 patients admitted over the past two days were younger than 60, including one who was younger than 18, although spokeswoman Katie Breidenbach said the majority of the patients hospitalized are still older than 60.

At Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, it’s a similar situation. The hospital Friday could not provide actual numbers, but Dr. Mark Rupp said through a spokesman that he “believes it’s accurate” to say the hospital has been seeing more younger patients lately.

Though hospitalizations are rising both locally and statewide, they remain comparatively low. For example, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 128 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Nebraska as of Friday, up from 102 Monday.

But that’s half as many as there were two months ago, and it’s a far cry from the pandemic high of 987 set in November.