State tourism officials gather in Grand Island, optimistic about this year’s upcoming tourist season

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were hard on Nebraska’s tourism industry last year.
But now, as society begins to open up as more and more people are vaccinated against the virus, people are itching to get in their vehicles and head out somewhere.
And Nebraska’s tourism industry is eager to be part of the swarm of vacationers this summer.
State tourism officials gathered in Grand Island on Tuesday and Wednesday to not only get reacquainted with one another after last year’s pandemic-induced separation, but also lay out plans on how to recapture some of those tourism dollars for the state’s communities.
One of the organization that met in Grand Island was the Nebraska Travel Association. Its mission is to define the state as a travel destination and grow the tourism economy, said David Fudge, incoming president of the NETA. He is also executive director of Nebraskaland Days in North Platte.
He said NETA is an association of travel officials across the state who promote Nebraska tourism.
Fudge said tourism is the state’s third leading industry behind agriculture and industry.
“It is a multibillion-dollar industry that a lot of people in the state do not know about,” he said. “We try to draw attention to the tourism industry and make sure the interests in that industry are represented.”
Tourism is a more than $3 billion industry in Nebraska that employs more than 40,000 people.
While tourism in a big industry in the state, for a lot of people, Nebraska is nothing more than a 400-mile drive on I-80.
State tourism officials want to change people’s attitude about Nebraska as a tourist destination.
“We have a lot of work to do in reminding people that we are here and that there are a lot of cool things to do in our state,” Fudge said.
On Wednesday, NETA sponsored the 2021 Brochure Swap at Crane Trust headquarters south of the Alda Road exit on I-80. At the swap, more than 50 different tourism attractions from across the state came together to exchange travel brochures. Each organization also left brochures for state officials to distribute at visitors information centers across the state.
Fudge said the brochure exchange is an inexpensive way for tourism entities to get their brochures distributed along the I-80 Visitor Centers and across the state.
He said 2021 is a “rebound year” following the effects the pandemic had on the state’s and country’s economy, especially in the area of travel.
“We are seeing across the country, as these restrictions loosen up, that people are ready and they want to go and do things,” Fudge said. “They want to do those things in places that are inviting and open and Nebraska is both of those things. We want to make sure that people know that.”
He said the brochure swap is an opportunity not only for tourism officials to get to know one another, but also to exchange travel information that benefits all of the state’s tourism efforts.
“We didn’t see each other last year because of the pandemic, so this is kind of a coming back together and making sure that all of our friends are ready for this year’s travel season, which we think is going to be busy,” Fudge said.
Their efforts are not only designed for out-of-state visitors, but for in-state folks as well.
“What is great about our tourism industry in this state is that whether you want to get lost in a downtown metro area or in the rural areas of the state, we have both of those and they are very high-quality attractions,” he said.
Fudge said there is an optimistic attitude about this year’s travel season.
“We are anxious again to see people in our communities and have them stay and experience what we have to offer,” he said.
One of the 50 tourist officials at Wednesday’s brochure swap was Stacie Roblyer, who represented the Burwell area and Garfield County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Roblyer said the swap is a great opportunity to “meet with people from across the state that have different events so we can exchange information.”
This is a big year for folks in Burwell as Nebraska’s Big Rodeo is celebrating its 100th anniversary July 28-31. The rodeo will draw thousands of people to that area. Burwell also draws thousands of visitors each year at nearby Calamus Reservoir.
“We are really excited as this is our 100th anniversary and we are expecting record crowds of people,” Roblyer said.
Helping to organize and host the event Wednesday was Brad Mellema, executive director of Grand Island Nebraska Tourism.
Along with hosting tourist officials this week, in the fall, Grand Island will host the State Tourism Conference.
Mellema is “cautiously” optimistic about Grand Island’s tourism prospects this year. Along with the Nebraska State Fair, Aksarben Stock Show and Husker Harvest Days, he said a number of big events are planned for the community, such as livestock shows and concerts.
“These events are really important for businesses in Grand Island,” he said.