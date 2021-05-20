State tourism officials gather in Grand Island, optimistic about this year’s upcoming tourist season

He said the brochure swap is an opportunity not only for tourism officials to get to know one another, but also to exchange travel information that benefits all of the state’s tourism efforts.

“We didn’t see each other last year because of the pandemic, so this is kind of a coming back together and making sure that all of our friends are ready for this year’s travel season, which we think is going to be busy,” Fudge said.

Their efforts are not only designed for out-of-state visitors, but for in-state folks as well.

“What is great about our tourism industry in this state is that whether you want to get lost in a downtown metro area or in the rural areas of the state, we have both of those and they are very high-quality attractions,” he said.

Fudge said there is an optimistic attitude about this year’s travel season.

“We are anxious again to see people in our communities and have them stay and experience what we have to offer,” he said.

One of the 50 tourist officials at Wednesday’s brochure swap was Stacie Roblyer, who represented the Burwell area and Garfield County Convention and Visitors Bureau.