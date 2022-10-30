State board District 6 candidate Helzer talks burdensome assessments, teacher burnout, social emotional learning

Danielle Helzer, a teacher-turned-nonprofit worker, is in the running for a seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education representing District 6.

“Teaching is not a flexible job,” Helzer said. “My very first year of teaching, I had an insane number of preps. I had like nine preps and an eighth period day, so nine different classes to plan for.”

Years after teaching in schools ranging from Class A (Omaha Burke) to Class C, “I left the classroom feeling incredibly burnt out.

“One of the things that I want to do on the State Board of Education is put in workload protections for early career teachers.”

Helzer said the barrage of state assessments need to be refocused.

“I think state assessments are necessary. It’s a great way to gauge some progress. It’s not the end-all (and) be-all. I think we really miss the mark when we assign ... labels to schools and students based on one test score.”

According to Nebraska Department of Education, “The Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS), pronounced ‘en-skass,’ is a new statewide assessment system that embodies Nebraska’s holistic view of students and helps them prepare for success in postsecondary education, career, and civic life. It uses multiple measures throughout the year to provide educators and decision makers at all levels with the insights they need to support student learning.”

Instead, Helzer contends, it adds unnecessary pressure to teachers, who some say have begun to “teach for tests.”

“We put so much emphasis in assessments that it often takes a lot of the creativity and art out of teaching,” she said. “A lot of teachers leave because it’s so scripted and so heavily prescribed toward the test.”

Alternative measures need to be considered, Helzer said. “I would like to see us moving toward thinking about growth, like academic growth from one year to the next year, and thinking about, how can we measure success based on overall growth?”

Still, Helzer said, “What that looks like, I would like to work with state board members, teachers, stakeholders, superintendents, principals … to see what a more holistic method of accountability looks like.”

Arguably, shifting the gravity and format of statewide assessments could help retain teachers.

There are ways to bring new experiences and work-lives to the classroom, including by making teaching more accessible to other professionals.

An example, Helzer said, is a shortage of agriculture teachers is some Nebraska communities.

“I keep thinking about so many people who are farmers, maybe who don’t have four-year degrees, but have incredible amount of technical expertise and knowledge.

“Can we recruit people into teaching? Can we put them (on a) fast track ... so they gain the pedagogical experience and the child development experience, they gain some hands-on experience while we pay them?”

Even so, state content area standards will still likely have to be considered – at least in the core subjects: reading, writing, mathematics, science and social studies.

These standards, among other things, are planned for review and subsequently updates by the State Board of Education.

This also includes standards that are frameworks, rather than requirements. According to NDE these include: fine arts, physical education, health education, and world languages, as well as course-based standards for Career and Technical Education.

These standards are not required by law, but Helzer still had something to say about the health education standards.

“I supported it because it included the existence of different families, which represents my family. I also supported the first draft of the health standards, because research shows us that when we teach kids proper, especially age-appropriate body language, they’re able to disclose sexual abuse, they’re able to prevent some of that. That’s incredibly necessary.”

“The other thing that I support about the health standards is that they were never mandatory for districts. They were there as a template.”

Helzer said she sees the value of maintaining local control.

“Health standards — that’s very localized. The thing that’s really great about Nebraska is yes, we set the standards, but that doesn’t mean that the state creates curriculum.

“Every local school district is in the best position to choose the curriculum that best meets the standards and exceeds the standards and also meets the needs of their community.

“Let’s be honest: what a kid in Valentine might need is totally different than what a kid at Lincoln High might need. There needs to be some sort of local control over those standards.”

To a lesser extent than content area standards, social emotional learning (SEL) has been a lightning rod for sometimes-heated debate.

“Teachers have always been doing social emotional learning,” Helzer said. “They’ve always been helping kids regulate their emotions in the classroom, they have always been helping kids make smart choices. They’ve always been helping kids figure out time management and organization. It just wasn’t necessarily a codified curriculum.”

Parents should be a child’s primary teachers, Helzer said, but “It doesn’t happen in all of our communities. That’s the dilemma: yes, we want parents to be involved. Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen all the time.”

Schools, families and communities should be represented by Nebraska State Board of Education representatives, Helzer said.

“A State Board of Ed member is not just accountable to taxpayers. They’re also accountable to staff and students.

“Public schools are assets in our communities. When we have strong public schools, we have strong communities.”