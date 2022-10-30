State board District 6 candidate Jones talks health standards, state mandates, religion in school

Sherry Jones, a retired Grand Island Public Schools teacher, is in the running for a seat on Nebraska State Board of Education representing District 6.

Part of her platform has been fueled by the debate about the power of State BOE versus the control of local school entities, exemplified by the Nebraska Department of Education Health Education Standards uproar beginning in March of 2021.

The first, arguably most controversial, of the drafts was revised; the entire process was temporarily halted in September 2021.

Jones has been vocal about her stance against the Health Education Standards, but told the Independent there are situations that call for standardization.

“I believe we need math, reading, science and social studies (requirements),” Jones said. “I can appreciate those standards and I think schools’ leadership appreciate having those standards in place.

“The other standards that are not of the core we should leave to local decision makers, such as the health education standards.”

Core subject areas governed by the Nebraska Department of Education are: reading, writing, mathematics, science and social studies. These core standards teach measurable content.

Other course standards are “not required by law, these content area standards provide a framework for quality teaching and learning for all content areas,” according to NDE.

Still, Jones said, “Who says that something unmandated currently couldn’t become mandated in the future? I think we have to make sure that what we are putting out there is very solid.”

Something Jones solidly believes in is local control, she said.

“I really believe that local school districts—school boards, parents, community members … they know (what’s) best (for) their children and the needs of their community. I like to have as many decisions made at the local level as can be made.”

Community members directly involved in the classroom – teachers – should have a say in what is taught, and not sacrifice their own values, including religion, Jones said.

Jones herself has walked that walk — and prayed those prayers, she said.

When she was teaching, she said: “I did that before the school day started, at their desks. That’s not imparting my religious beliefs on them. I’m going to pray for my students. You see the difference?”

As a special education teacher, Jones said she has seen social emotional learning practiced for decades.

Working with special needs students sometimes lent itself to encountering behavior issues, something still happening today.

“(Student behavior issues) have been present for a long time,” she said. “There’s just a lot of expectations on teachers, probably more so today, things that parents probably took care of.”

It’s important to look beyond labels, buzz words and jargon, Jones said.

“You’ve got to look at what it contains. There are many new terms these days, and things have changed. When I was a counselor, some of what I did was probably considered social emotional learning.”

Most parents appreciated those efforts, she said.

Early childhood education has been arguably overlooked in the State Board of Education campaign landscape.

“I’ve spoken with preschool teachers, and they’re doing a lot of work just to get kids ready,” Jones said. “A year or so preschool, I will support that.”

Jones said parameters of teacher certification in Nebraska are too limited. Teacher certification guidelines and requirements are regulated by the state board of education and NDE.

One element of teacher certification Jones said she isn’t sold on is the Praxis test, which is a series of standardized tests based on different teaching specialties.

According to NDE, it “requires a passing score on the appropriate Praxis Subject Assessment/Content Test to have an endorsement placed on a regular Nebraska teaching or administrative certificate.”

Jones contested the requirement.

“Not every individual is a test taker. They should be able to show competency in another way,” she said. “There is an art to teaching that we cannot capture on a written test, in my opinion. We need to have very qualified teachers, but to determine that I don’t think we should just rely on a written test.”

To help counter the teacher shortage, Jones said there needs to be reform in reciprocity requirements, when teachers with out-of-state credentials come teach in Nebraska.

This was driven home, Jones said, when she talked to a Nebraska teacher who had come to the state from Colorado.

“She was a lead teacher for five years in the area of English language learners (ELL) program. She got to Grand Island and she was given by the state… a two-year provisional certification. After this year, she cannot teach anymore (until other NDE requirements are fulfilled).”

“That’s not good enough for Nebraska, considering we have a teacher shortage,” Jones said. “That’s very concerning to me.”

When decisions like those are to be made, Jones said taxpayers she represents are those she most considers — but the influence trickles from the top-down.

“When you’re serving parents, you end up serving children by way of the parents. The parents are the voters; parents are the decision makers in their family.

“But at the end of the day, I am responsible for representing my constituency of District 6.”