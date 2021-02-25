State leaders look forward to working with new former U.S.agriculture secretary

Sen. Deb Fischer said she is looking forward to working with Tom Vilsack after the Senate confirmed him Tuesday as the nation’s new secretary of agriculture.
Fischer, who is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said that “agriculture is the economic engine of Nebraska.”
She said the key issues she is looking forward to working with Vilsack on include facilitating market access for Nebraska ag products, addressing the lack of price discovery in the cattle market, and supporting the state’s biofuels industry.
Last year, Fischer introduced the Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2020. The legislation would restore transparency and accountability in the cattle market by establishing regional negotiated cash minimums and equipping producers with more market information.
“My legislation seeks to bring transparency and accountability to the cattle market,” she said.
“It will ensure there are a sufficient number of cash transactions to facilitate price discovery, and equip producers with more price information to assist them with their marketing decisions.”
On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced its support of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruling in Renewable Fuels Association et al. v. EPA.
Fischer called the EPA decision a “critical win for Nebraska’s economy.”
Nebraska is the nation’s second leading ethanol producer behind Iowa. The state has a production capacity of more than 2 billion gallons of ethanol, along with its various byproducts, such as distiller’s grain.
Mark McHargue of Central City, Nebraska Farm Bureau president, congratulated Vilsack on his confirmation. “As Secretary Vilsack knows, there are many challenges, yet also many opportunities for American agriculture,” McHargue said. “We look forward to working with him to tackle those issues in a way that leads to prosperity for our members, particularly in the areas of expanding markets for agricultural commodities, extending high-end broadband to every corner of America, and ensuring environment and climate initiatives work for farm and ranch families.”
Vilsack previously served as agriculture secretary for all eight years of the Obama administration. He was governor of Iowa, one of the nation’s leading states in corn and soybean production, hog production and ethanol production.
2020 was a challenging year for Nebraska’s ag industry with the COVID-19 pandemic, trade difficulties and other problems. But state producers had a good growing year with record crop production and good prices at the year’s end.
National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “No one is more qualified to lead the USDA than Tom Vilsack.”
“After serving as secretary of agriculture for eight years, he knows the agency inside and out, giving him the insight he needs to get to work right away on behalf of family farmers, rural communities and hungry Americans,” Larew said.
He called on Vilsack to immediately prioritize pandemic recovery.
“That means ensuring that all Americans have access to food, providing farmers of all types and sizes with the relief they need to stay in business, helping rural hospitals treat critically ill patients and distribute vaccines, and protecting workers across the food chain from COVID-19,” Larew said.
The agriculture industry is also grappling with a rapidly changing climate, unchecked corporate power, persistent oversupply, institutional racism, an aging population, and insufficient local processing infrastructure, he said.
“During his second stint as secretary of agriculture, Tom Vilsack can’t let any of these issues fall by the wayside,” Larew said. “We look forward to working with him toward lasting, meaningful reforms that will secure a bright and prosperous future for family farmers and their communities.”