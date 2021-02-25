State leaders look forward to working with new former U.S.agriculture secretary

Fischer called the EPA decision a “critical win for Nebraska’s economy.”

Nebraska is the nation’s second leading ethanol producer behind Iowa. The state has a production capacity of more than 2 billion gallons of ethanol, along with its various byproducts, such as distiller’s grain.

Mark McHargue of Central City, Nebraska Farm Bureau president, congratulated Vilsack on his confirmation. “As Secretary Vilsack knows, there are many challenges, yet also many opportunities for American agriculture,” McHargue said. “We look forward to working with him to tackle those issues in a way that leads to prosperity for our members, particularly in the areas of expanding markets for agricultural commodities, extending high-end broadband to every corner of America, and ensuring environment and climate initiatives work for farm and ranch families.”

Vilsack previously served as agriculture secretary for all eight years of the Obama administration. He was governor of Iowa, one of the nation’s leading states in corn and soybean production, hog production and ethanol production.

2020 was a challenging year for Nebraska’s ag industry with the COVID-19 pandemic, trade difficulties and other problems. But state producers had a good growing year with record crop production and good prices at the year’s end.