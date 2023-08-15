There is nothing wrong with trying a new pursuit, especially if you can combine it into an old one.

When Frank Vrba first heard about the Nebraska Passport Program several years ago, he hadn’t given it much thought. At the time, Vrba was working a full-time job, as well as farming, so he didn’t have much time to travel around Nebraska.

“I kind of just never, never really took it seriously that I would do anything,” said Vrba. “I know I could have done, you know, like a few close things, but I just never looked into it.”

Vrba would become interested in the program in 2021, after he had quit farming and moved to Seward. Vrba said that he and his wife decided to try the program since his boss had participated in it for a few years.

“Cindy and I, my wife, we both like to travel,” said Vrba. “Traveling around Nebraska has always been fun. We’ve driven on lots of the roads.”

The Vrba’s had managed to visit the 70 passport locations during their first year. The couple had enjoyed it so much that they participated in 2022, where they made it to all 70 stops again.

With two years of experience, one would think that their 2023 trip wouldn’t be too different. However, Vrba decided to try something new and blog about his time at each of the passport stops.

In the past, the couple were in more of a hurry since they had jobs and could only participate on the weekends. Now retired and able to spend more time traveling, Vrba thought blogging would be interesting.

“It just seemed like something fun to try because I’ve never done it before,” said Vrba. “I had to learn a little bit about it, and I’m certainly not good at it, but as I get going, I’m going to try and do different things with the pictures.”

When Vrba first got the idea for the blog, he searched the internet to see if anyone had also blogged about their experience with the passport program. Vrba couldn’t find anyone, which he thought was odd.

Vrba then went to register a domain name for his blog. Vrba was surprised, and amazed, to learn that explore-ne.com was available.

“So I registered it,” said Vrba. “And that was the beginning.”

On April 14, Vrba made his first ever post on the blog, though it wasn’t about any of the stops. It was an introductory post, explaining that the blog was made to document the couple’s travels for the 2023 Nebraska Passport Program.

“I expect this year’s stops will be fun, entertaining, and enlightening, just as the last two years have been,” Vrba wrote on the post. “We hope others will enjoy the Nebraska Passport as much as we have.”

Since then, the Vrbas have made a post about each passport stop they’ve made, writing down everything they learned and enjoyed. With permission, the Vrbas have also published photos to show what each location looks like for everyone.

The blog is not meant to be a review of any of the locations, with nothing critical or negative being mentioned. The Vrbas travel to each location with anticipation, wanting to have a fun time.

Vrba has also printed off some business cards with the domain name for his blog. Vrba handed them out to his old co-workers and to the owner or an employee at all the passport stops.

Vrba said he doesn’t pass out the cards to advertise the blog, since he doesn’t really care about that.

“It was mostly just to publish some pictures,” said Vrba. “And if somebody wanted to look at them before they went someplace, great.”

Vrba is an outdoor person, so he appreciates locations like the Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park in Royal. On the other hand, Vrba said his wife enjoys stopping at the wineries in the passport program.

“We also both like to go visit museums,” said Vrba. “And there’s always museums on the passport.”

On July 28, Frank and Cindy Vrba had only been to 50 stops on the passport program. When asked what Frank Vrba’s favorite stop was this year, he said that he wouldn’t have believed what it was before he had attended.

“I am not an artist, I know nothing about painting, I don’t know what makes a painting valuable or not,” said Vrba. “But the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in Cozad, Nebraska is my favorite stop of this year so far.”

According to Vrba, they had stopped at the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery for the longest. The couple were able to meet the curator while visiting, and Vrba said it was tremendously interesting to hear stories about Henri and how he became a famous painter.

“So, aside from the fact that I still don’t know anything about painting, it made me want to go on to the great courses and take a class on art,” Vrba said.

Outside of the stops themselves, Vrba enjoys socializing with visitors and workers. Vrba said the location they had stayed the second longest at was the Niobrara Valley Vineyards in Nenzel because there were so many people there.

“We were talking to every single table of people in there,” said Vrba.

While Vrba has been having a lot of fun Nebraska Passport Program, he has also liked blogging about his adventure. Vrba even stated that he will be blogging about next year’s passport program.

Check out Vrba's blog, Exploring Nebraska: Guided by the Nebraska Passport, at explore-ne.com. While Vrba was behind on updates during the interview, readers will be able to catch up on the adventure.

“I’m behind now because I only have about 34 or something on there,” Vrba said. “So I got a lot to go to catch up.”