LINCOLN — A “grand compromise” on the top tax issues facing the Nebraska Legislature, unveiled on Tuesday, would provide modest property tax relief initially, but could eventually defray about 18% of property taxes paid to support K-12 schools.
The compromise, reached in negotiations by a “super seven” group of state lawmakers, would also postpone some spending on a new business incentive program called the ImagiNE Act, and put off a pledge to pay $300 million toward a $2.6 billion project envisioned at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for four years.
“Everybody’s getting what they want. It’s just going to take longer,” said State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the legislature’s Revenue Committee, which oversees state tax policies.
The package could be debated on the floor of the Legislature as soon as Wednesday.
It leaves the current property tax credit program, which provides $275 million a year in state tax credits, intact, but would add a second state tax credit — a refundable income tax credit against someone’s property tax bill for local schools.
The new income tax credit would amount to about a 6% break on a homeowner or farmer’s tax bill for local schools in the first year.
Albion Sen. Tom Briese, a farmer, said his constituents will be pleased.
“It’s a big win for all Nebraskans,” Briese said, estimating the tax savings by year three to be 18%.
Spending on the ImagiNE Act — a replacement for the state’s current economic development workhorse, the Advantage Act — would be capped at $25 million a year in the first two years, rising to $150 million by year five.
The sponsor of the ImagiNE Act, Seward Sen. Mark Kolterman, said he’s comfortable that the new package, which some referred to as a “grand compromise,” would garner the 33 votes needed to pass before the 2020 session ends next week.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has made passing a property tax measure a top priority, congratulated the Legislature for bringing a compromise up for debate and pledged to continue to work with senators on the issue.
“Congratulations to the committee on advancing a bill,” Ricketts said. “We will continue to work with senators on property tax relief in the coming days.”
After getting an explanation of the compromise, and being told that some details of the bill must still be drafted, the Revenue Committee voted 6-0 during a noon meeting Tuesday to advance it.
Bellevue Sen. Sue Crawford voiced support for Legislative Bill 1107, but was present and not voting on its advancement. She said she wanted to see the final product first. North Platte Sen. Mike Groene had to leave the meeting for a conference call and indicated that he’d vote later.
The compromise replaces a previous bill that sought to revamp the state’s formula for distributing state aid to K-12 schools along with a major increase in such aid. Education groups unanimously opposed it — dooming its chances of passage — because of new spending caps included in the proposal and because they doubted that the state would live up to its pledge to increase state aid.
