High schoolers get on-air experience during UNK digital media camp

Participants learn about videography, photography, video and audio editing and graphic design before using UNK’s high-end equipment and their own creativity to produce short films, public service announcements and other content. This year’s campers — 17 students from 13 communities in Nebraska and Iowa — also got to use the new video studio on campus, giving them experience with a teleprompter, green screen, switchboard and other elements of a TV newsroom.

In addition to learning from UNK faculty, camp participants heard from several guest speakers, including former Loper and current national sports broadcaster Brenda VanLengen, and they toured the NRG Media and NTV studios.

Rosdail’s goal is to teach students how to communicate more effectively and express themselves using digital tools — they’re already using platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube, he noted — as well as promote professional opportunities that allow people to make a living while having fun.

“I’m hoping that this camp opens their eyes to the fact that there are jobs out there that aren’t just 9 to 5 sitting behind a desk,” he said. “You can go out and create stuff for a public good or entertainment.”