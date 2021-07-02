Nebraska Department of Education:: Health ed standards are still a work in progress

The Nebraska Department of Education is taking its time hammering out the state’s health education standards, said David Jespersen, public information officer.

“It’s a longer process, but the process is moving forward like any other,” said Jespersen.

That process includes setting draft one aside and embarking on the next, Jespersen said. “Draft one is done and we’ve put it away,” he said. “There isn’t an active draft. Draft one has run its course. Draft two is being written based on public feedback.”

Data analysis on draft one is underway, based on public comments. While the formal survey concerning draft one has been taken off NDE’s website, the public still is welcome to comment, according to NDE’s website. A survey on draft two is forthcoming, and will be made available to the public, NDE indicated.

Jespersen said completing the process typically takes three to four months.

“We’re about at that point right now,” he said.

Jespersen said the slow process is used for a good reason. Keeping lines of communication open — whether for or against the standards — has slowed the process, but it’s best to take some time before the standards are set.

“Usually we go quicker,” Jespersen said. “It’s a testament to the public.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

