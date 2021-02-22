Nebraska sees big drop in COVID cases, surge in vaccinations

LINCOLN — Nebraska saw a big drop in COVID-19 cases last week, while marking its best week ever for getting vaccine into arms, according to a World-Herald accounting of national figures.
The state had 1,724 new coronavirus cases for the week ending Saturday, down from 3,606 the previous week.
That 52% decline was the fourth-steepest drop in the country.
Meanwhile, the state ramped up vaccinations, administering 87,000 shots during the week ending Sunday. That’s a 59% increase over the previous week and the 10th-best improvement of any state in the nation.
Cases in Nebraska and across the U.S. have been trending downward for weeks. Cases in the state are now the lowest since Aug. 22, while national numbers are at their lowest levels since October. Only five states saw increasing cases last week.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, at a press briefing Monday morning, said that Nebraskans still need to take precautions, like avoiding crowded places and wearing masks when you can’t. But, he said, he was impressed by how smoothly a mass vaccination effort went on Saturday at Creighton University. Nearly 4,800 people were vaccinated.
“Everything went wonderfully well,” the governor said, thanking the faculty, staff and students who volunteered to help.
Ricketts again defended his administration’s decision to prioritize shots, during the state’s current vaccination stage, for people 65 and older over those with preexisting medical conditions.
The state’s data, he said, shows that age is the single biggest factor in serious or fatal cases of COVID-19, adding that many people 65 and older have preexisting health conditions.
Ricketts said that he understands the frustration of those with comorbidities, but that “we’re doing this based on risk.”
He said he will have “more information down the road” on that issue.
Nebraska now ranks 24th in total shots administered per capita, improving from 33rd the previous week. It continues to rank particularly well in the rate of those who have received both of their shots (20th) and in rate of shot distribution (13th).
Where the state doesn’t rank so well is in the percentage of distributed shots that had been administered. That figure was 77% last week, which ranked only 45th among the states.
Ricketts said Monday that Nebraska has to do a better job on data reporting and that the state has been talking with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about how it is reporting that information to make sure it’s accurate.
“A lot of what you’re seeing is data reporting issues,” he said.
The governor added that last week’s winter storms did delay some vaccine deliveries in areas outside of Omaha and Lincoln, but those deliveries were expected to be caught up by the end of the day Monday.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical official, said that a third vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson, could be arriving in Nebraska by late next week if federal approval is granted. He estimated that it might provide another 5,000 to 10,000 doses a week.