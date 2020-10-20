Pete Ricketts announces new $160M round of coronavirus relief for businesses, charities

LINCOLN — Businesses, charities and individuals suffering due to the economic effects of COVID-19 soon may apply for a new round of state aid, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday.

The grants come from $160 million in funds from the $1.1 billion allocated to Nebraska from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

The new grants target some businesses that were passed by in the state’s initial round of aid offered back in June, including arenas, ethanol plants, zoos, and massage and tattoo parlors.

Ricketts told reporters that some businesses and individuals did not apply for funding during the initial grant period because either they hadn’t heard about the funds or didn’t think they qualified.

For instance, only about $130 million of the $230 million set aside for small-business stabilization grants was used, and $30 million of the $40 million allocated for rural broadband upgrades was meted out.

The application period for the new grants begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday and ends Nov. 13. Most of the grants are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Under the CARES Act, the state must allocate its funds by the end of the year, or return them to the federal treasury.