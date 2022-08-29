Today at the Fair

Older Nebraskans Day at the Fair will be highlighted by the Happy Together concert, which starts at 2 p.m. in the Heartland Events Center.

It’s also the day of the Antique Tractor Pull, which begins at 9 a.m. on the south island in the Grand District.

The Draft Horse Pull begins at 6 p.m. in the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena.

Dash for Cash Barrel Racing, which started Sunday, continues at 8 and 10 a.m. in the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena.

Today is the first day of the Nebraska State Fair and Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials. The event, held in Five Points Bank Arena, concludes Tuesday.