top story

Today at the Fair

The Vogues, shown here in 2021, are again part of the Happy Together Tour this year.

 JOSH SALMON, INDEPENDENT

Older Nebraskans Day at the Fair will be highlighted by the Happy Together concert, which starts at 2 p.m. in the Heartland Events Center.

It’s also the day of the Antique Tractor Pull, which begins at 9 a.m. on the south island in the Grand District.

The Draft Horse Pull begins at 6 p.m. in the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena.

Dash for Cash Barrel Racing, which started Sunday, continues at 8 and 10 a.m. in the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena.

Today is the first day of the Nebraska State Fair and Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials. The event, held in Five Points Bank Arena, concludes Tuesday.

Nebraska State Fair Sunday: Preserving the past

Nebraska State Fair Sunday: Preserving the past

The past comes alive at Nebraska State Fair this week, with such guests as the Prairie Dulcimer Players, Tri-Cities Model Railroad Association, and Central Nebraska Antique Tractor and Equipment Club.

