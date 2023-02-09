In response to sustained high rates of sexually transmitted infections (STI) across several age groups in the Central District, CDHD will be distributing free “STI Prevention Kits” on Friday, Feb. 10.

The distribution will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at CDHD's drive-through location at its Grand Island office, 1137 S. Locust St.

"These kits, which are part of the Sexually Transmitted Infection Program meant to raise sexual health awareness nationally, include condoms, water-based lubricant and a pamphlet on STI prevention and testing," says a news release from CDHD.

"This effort is a new program assigned to CDHD by the Nebraska Department of Health and Services based on our Infection Control Department’s ability to follow up with STI cases. This follows a nationwide trend of increasing rates of STIs. While there is no age group who has not seen high levels of STI infections, young people need to exercise particular caution as ages 10-19 and 20-29 have seen particularly high levels of infections recently, particularly with Chlamydia," the release says.

Based on CDC research, multiple approaches are best at stopping the spread of these diseases. According to the CDC, the best way to prevent STIs are the following:

• Abstinence, which is the “surest way to avoid” an STI.

• Correct condom use each time you have sex.

• Having fewer sexual partners and knowing the history of the partners you have.

• Getting the HPV vaccine to prevent cancer from HPV later in life.

• Talking with your partner about STIs.

STIs can have several symptoms including, but not limited, to sores or bumps on the mouth, genitals or anus, unusual discharge from sex organs, painful sex, lower abdominal pain and swollen lymph nodes. "Getting tested, knowing your situation and speaking to your sexual partners about it is the best way to help stop spreading STIs," says CDHD. You can learn more about testing at www.cdhd.ne.gov .

There is no cost to pick up an STI Prevention Kit and it can be done anonymously. For more information, call 308-385-5175 or visit www.cdhd.ne.gov.