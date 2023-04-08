Parker Williams did not run in last year's T-Rex races at Fonner Park. But on Saturday, Parker left last year behind as if it was the Mesozoic era.

The 24-year-old Omaha man captured the male race in the popular dinosaur dash, held in front of 5,500 people.

A year ago, Williams watched the T-Rex races as a fan. The people he was with told him that this year, he'd be running.

Before the race, Williams told emcee Brian Gallagher that he planned to "grip it and rip it."

After he won, he thanked his fans. "I had a good fan base," he said.

For his efforts, Williams earned $250 for his chosen charity, the Navigators college campus ministry. He also received $100 from Fonner Park. Wearing inflatable costumes, the runners covered 110 yards.

"The best part was just the good time I had," Williams said. "The worst part was not being able to breathe for 100 meters."

Although he'll recover, "I'm too old for this," he said.

"I haven't run that far or hard since high school," said the graduate of Norris High School.

Johnny Price finished second in the men's race, which marked an improvement. Last year, he took third.

Price earned $150 for his charity, Race for Grace.

He learned last year "just to run hard and keep your feet."

Finishing third was Preston Sundermeier, who earned $100 for the Alzheimer's Association.

"I had a good time. It was pretty windy, but I'm glad to do it for a good cause," he said.

The best part was having friends and family watch.

Like Price, Sundermeier said the toughest part was the wind.

The women's race was a good day for GIX Logistics. Both the winner, Taylor Rodriguez, and second-place finisher, Maddie Price, work at that Railside business.

Rodriguez earned $250 for the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

She wasn't in the lead, but finished with a burst to capture the victory.

What drove her to success?

"I was just thinking about those dogs and cats," she said.

Rodriguez, 25, played soccer at Grand Island Senior High.

She hasn't run for a while. "So it took me a little while to get going. But once I did, it was fun," she said.

Rodriguez had trouble seeing through the small window as she ran.

"I couldn't really see very well, to be honest. So I didn't know who was in front of me. I was just running as fast as I could."

What was the key to Price's success?

"The three Michelob Ultras I had beforehand," she said.

Price, 24, brought home $150 for Race for Grace.

It was the second Saturday in row that Price was on her feet. On April 1, she competed in Race for Grace.

Price also had trouble seeing through the window Saturday. Wearing the costume makes it even tougher, because the runners have a larger surface for the wind to catch.

"The wind did not do me any favors there," Price said.

It was a good day if you were wearing No. 8. That was the number of both Williams and Rodriguez.

The third-place contestant in the women's race was Ali Paulsen, who won $100 for Race for Grace.

The other female competitors were Alison Nicholson, who ran for the American Heart Association; Steffany Tartaglia, running for the ALS Association; Paula Snell, running for Voice for Companion Animals; Candi Hoselton, running for Voice for Companion Animals; Chelsi Pherson, running for Race for Grace; Crystal Hoffman, running for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and Alexis Beasley.

Equitable Bank provided the prize money.

The other male competitors included David LaGrange, running for the ALS Association; Eryn Hemmer, running for the Central Nebraska Humane Society; Andrew Kehl, running for the Central Nebraska Humane Society; Tyler Williams, running for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America; Joey Hoffman, running for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Ethan Lundgren, running for the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.

Some of the dinosaur names were amusing. Crystal Hoffman ran as Inflatable Doll. Joey Hoffman was X-Tinct Possibility. Beasley was Her Aching Saurus, and Tartaglia was X'cellent Elbows.

Before the race, Tartaglia told Gallagher her goal was to not go extinct.