Student of service: Grand Island High senior Stefany Chavez Gomez

Nguyen said Stefany has proven herself ready to go the extra mile. “If I need a cadet to train someone, to tutor someone, to provide drill instruction, to take on a Color Guard detail, I can always rely on Stefany,” he said. “And normally I don’t have to ask.”

Being in AFJROTC helps her manage that busy schedule, Stefany said. “They teach us about leadership and management, like how we manage our time.”

As for AFJROTC roles, Stafany has served as a flight chief supervising her class, the Cadet Corps digital officer and Color Guard deputy commander, who is responsible for Color Guard training and event management. Currently, she belongs to AFJROTC Kitty Hawk Air Society, which is an ROTC academic honor group similar to National Honor Society. Stefany is the operations officer, which is the society’s equivalent to vice president. Stefany is also an upper squadron commander in charge of approximately 50 fellow cadets.

“She’s a leader with great character, which sometimes becomes a fault, because she’ll exhaust herself to help others,” Nguyen said. “She’s been one of my most reliable Cadet Corps leaders – especially this year with COVID impacting our corps size.”