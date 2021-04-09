Students are hands-on again at Stuhr: A year ago, museum closed due to COVID

After more than a year away, Connie Hiegel was glad to bring her sixth-grade students from Trinity Lutheran School to Stuhr Museum on Thursday.

The 11 students took part in Road Ranch, which is one of the structured HATS classes the museum offers. HATS stands for Heritage Activities for Today’s Students.

Three of the Trinity students, Gilberto Betancourt, Patrick O’Connor and Grace Salmon, said they enjoyed visiting the barn in the cabin area. There, some of the students hoisted an old wooden yoke onto their shoulders. In pioneer days, people attached a pair of buckets to the yoke to water their gardens.

Also at the barn, the students learned about a one-legged stool on which people sat to milk cows. During their two-hour visit to Stuhr, the students also learned how to make rope and use a scythe. They also learned the various ways cabins were built. Hiegel spoke highly of HATS instructor Loren Miller, who held the students’ interest.

The students learned that a road ranch rest area was sort of a precursor to Casey’s General Store, Hiegel said. They also learned that settlers traveled on what is now Interstate 80.

Hiegel was glad to have the students learn about Nebraska’s strong agricultural heritage.