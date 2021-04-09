Students are hands-on again at Stuhr: A year ago, museum closed due to COVID

After more than a year away, Connie Hiegel was glad to bring her sixth-grade students from Trinity Lutheran School to Stuhr Museum on Thursday.
The 11 students took part in Road Ranch, which is one of the structured HATS classes the museum offers. HATS stands for Heritage Activities for Today’s Students.
Three of the Trinity students, Gilberto Betancourt, Patrick O’Connor and Grace Salmon, said they enjoyed visiting the barn in the cabin area. There, some of the students hoisted an old wooden yoke onto their shoulders. In pioneer days, people attached a pair of buckets to the yoke to water their gardens.
Also at the barn, the students learned about a one-legged stool on which people sat to milk cows. During their two-hour visit to Stuhr, the students also learned how to make rope and use a scythe. They also learned the various ways cabins were built. Hiegel spoke highly of HATS instructor Loren Miller, who held the students’ interest.
The students learned that a road ranch rest area was sort of a precursor to Casey’s General Store, Hiegel said. They also learned that settlers traveled on what is now Interstate 80.
Hiegel was glad to have the students learn about Nebraska’s strong agricultural heritage.
Students might think life is hard today. But compared with the old days, it isn’t, Hiegel said.
Stuhr Museum has welcomed school groups since September. The HATS classes are offered with reduced capacity, and visitors must follow COVID-19 protocols.
The museum was closed last year from mid-March to early June.
Karen Buettner, Stuhr’s director of education, said since reopening, Stuhr has basically “offered everything,” just with modifications due to COVID-19, said.
Last summer, the museum offered its Summer Adventure program, “but we had a lot fewer students than normal,” Buettner said.
School groups visiting the museum usually take part in a HATS class.
Because of travel restrictions, most school groups “have not been able to visit us in person,” Buettner said. “We have made some of our classes available virtually instead.”
During the winter, the turnout was smaller than usual because the classes were indoors.
But participation was greater last fall and this spring because the classes have outdoor components. Students are “able to spread out and not be packed in quite so tight,” Buettner said.
This spring, “there are some schools who are a little bit more willing to let their students come visit us,” Buettner said.
Stuhr is seeing about half the number of student groups it typically sees. But that number “changes a little bit every day,” Buettner said.
As for the rest of the spring schedule, some days are “filling up kind of quickly,” she said.
School groups interested in visiting should contact the museum sooner rather than later “so that we can do our best to meet their needs,” she said.
Other Trinity Lutheran School groups have visited Stuhr Museum this spring, Hiegel said.
A group of fourth graders, for instance, went in late March. Kindergartners will visit Stuhr in a few weeks.
But not all of the education has been in person. Seventh and eighth graders from Trinity Lutheran took an online class earlier this spring.