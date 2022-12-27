 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect apprehended in Grand Island Travelodge armed robbery

Grand Island Police Department have apprehended a suspect in a Dec. 22 armed robbery at Travelodge, 1311 South Locust St..

Marcos Anthony Perez had been identified as a suspect in the robbery by police and was under surveillance, said Grand Island Police Department Captain Jim Duering.

Marcos_Anthony_Perez.jpg

Marcos Anthony Perez

“(Officers) saw (Perez) drive off in the car, and knew him to be suspended,” Duering said.

Marcos Perez was stopped for driving with a suspended license near Locust Street and Lake Street, according to a GIPD media report.

In the car, officers found evidence believed to tie Perez to the Travelodge robbery, Duering said.

Last Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:47 a.m., a Travelodge employee reported two suspects entering the lobby, one with a firearm.

Cash was stolen.

Perez was arrested later that day at 12:58 p.m.

Police also discovered meth in Perez’s pocket. Perez was arrested for Driving Under Suspension and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Perez was lodged in the Hall County Department of Corrections.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

