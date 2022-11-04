Suspect's crash starts field on fire

A suspect fleeing from law enforcement Thursday afternoon crashed into a ravine in rural Polk County, starting a field on fire.

"During the attempt to apprehend the suspect, a field caught fire due to hot exhaust from the vehicle. Due to the rapid response and assistance from Clarks Fire Department and donated farm equipment to disc the field, the fire was extinguished quickly preventing the spread of the fire," says a news release from the Merrick County Sheriff's Department.

Arrested was the driver of the vehicle, Joshua Oels, a 40-year-old Custer County resident.

At about noon Thursday, Merrick County deputies observed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a pursuit through Central City Wednesday evening. Merrick County deputies discontinued that pursuit out of concern for the safety of citizens.

On Thursday, the vehicle immediately attempted to evade law enforcement for several miles through rural Merrick County, the news release says. The pursuit ended with the vehicle crashing into the ravine.

The suspect, later identified as Oels, fled on foot for a short distance until he was apprehended by deputies. Oels was the vehicle's sole occupant.

Oels was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer and driving under revocation, as well as multiple traffic infractions.

The news release thanked the agencies that assisted in arresting Oels and extinguishing the fire, calling it a good example of teamwork.