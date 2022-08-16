Grand Island Teacher of the Year honorees ready for 2022-23

Six Grand Island Public Schools educators will welcome students on their first day with some extra classroom décor.

Last week the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation helped celebrate the upcoming school year at the annual staff welcome event. Part of the pageantry is presenting the GIPS Foundation’s Teachers of the Year.

The 2022 class of outstanding educators includes: Asia Thoene (Newell Elementary), Andrew Schneider (Barr Middle School), Christine Kier (Grand Island Senior High), Jessica Schroeder (Stolley Park), Virgie Wheeler (Lincoln Elementary) and Opal Bentley (Knickrehm Elementary).

Today is the first day for all GIPS students to report for the 2022-2023 school year (Kindergarteners, sixth-graders and ninth-graders started Monday). Each honoree has a special place in their heart for the first day of school — and life as an educator.

Asia Thoene, Elementary School Teacher of the Year (First Grade, Newell Elementary School)

For Thoene, the first day of school is all about meeting the students and making connections with them, she said.

“I enjoy getting to know who they are, what they love, and also what they don’t like.”

One of her nominators, a colleague, noted how much effort Thoene puts into her teaching, including building positive relationships with students.

They said Thoene “builds a classroom community that includes and celebrates all students.” One example the nominator referenced was when Thoene was selected to teach hearing-impaired first-grade students.

“She used sign language herself and taught all of the first graders signs. Multiple times through the day you could see the entire class using sign language.”

One student nominator said that Thoene is “Definitely one of my favorite teachers, if not my very favorite.”

Thoene said she appreciated the honor because it will be a “constant reminder of connections I’ve made with students, the impact I’ve had on their education, and the loving relationships I’ve built with students and staff.”

The award also reminds her of her coworkers.

“They deserve this award as well.”

Andrew Schneider, Middle School Teacher of the Year (Band Director, Barr Middle School)

One of Schneider’s student nominators chose him “because of how long he has been teaching and because of how helpful he is towards students.”

Schneider likes both the newness and getting back into the swing of things at the start of the school year. He said his favorite part of a fresh year is “Meeting new kids and seeing familiar faces. I’m excited to get rolling back into the groove of routine and the new school year.”

Schneider has been teaching for 11 years (five with GIPS). He said he owes part of the Middle School Teacher of the Year award to his teaching partners, Amy Schneider and John Schultz.

“There would be absolutely no way I could be successful in my position without their help.”

Schneider, in turn, has helped a lot of students — including during his five years at GIPS. One of the parents who nominated said:

“This teacher literally changed my son’s life. He has never been into sports or really found his passion until band. I will never forget when he brought home his instrument for the first time (the sound was horrible)! This teacher was so patient and taught him so much.”

Schneider enjoys his students’ successes, but there’s something extra-motivating about a new school year, he said.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back with kids and starting the next generation of young band students.”

Christine Kier, High School Teacher of the Year (Drama, Academies of Grand Island Senior High)

Kier is entering her last year of teaching. She said she plans to retire at the end of the school year, but her zest for theater and teaching won’t wane.

“I love the start of school, and all the fresh materials, ideas, and inspiration to be better,” Kier said of new school years. “And of course the students and their hopeful and eager faces when they enter your classroom.”

Many of Kier’s nominators said she empowers her students.

One students called her “one of the most influential individuals” in their life. They said Kier inspired them to pursue acting and film. Kier has taught the student some life lessons, too, the nominator said.

“She’s inspired me to stand true to my beliefs and morals.”

Kier said during the ceremony, she knew she had won based on the nomination quotes “and was already crying. I was in shock, and feeling humbled and grateful.”

“This year is extra special because it is my last year. I am retiring, and just want to take in all the ‘lasts,’” Kier said of the 2022-2023 school year. “The award made it a wonderful start to the year.”

Jessica Schroeder, Specialist/Counselor of the Year (Counselor, Stolley Park Elementary)

Schroeder said being awarded Specialist/Counselor of the Year was a great way to kick off 2022-2023.

“When they called my name I felt honored to be selected out of so many amazing specialists,” she said.

What makes the beginning of a school year truly great for Schroeder is reconnecting with her students.

“Their smiles and excitement for the new year is the best. I also like being able to reconnect with students and finding out all about their summer.”

One of her nominating colleagues said, “She will sit with any student that needs an ear to listen. Whether it be a joke, story, or need to share feelings. She is there. She is a go-to person for students and staff alike.”

A student called her “strict, but nice.”

Another colleague fleshed out the quoted student’s comment.

“She helps set the tone for our building, establishing and implementing school wide expectations — treating students with firmness, yet cushioned with fairness and kindness.”

Schroeder said she’s ready to be back in Stolley Park with students — and colleagues.

“I am excited to continue working with students and teachers and making this the best year so far.”

Opal Bentley, Administrator of the Year (Principal, Knickrehm Elementary)

Today, being the first day of school, is the highlight of the entire year, Bentley said.

“The excitement of the first day is my favorite thing about starting the school year. Everyone is always so happy to come back to school.”

Including Bentley.

“I am excited to see what the year will bring, but the best part of each year is watching our students grow,” Bentley said.

“Each year comes with its own celebrations and challenges,” she added. The ability to approach those challenges in a positive way is one of Bentley’s gifts, a colleague said in Bentley’s nomination.

A challenge many educators face is students with difficult behaviors.

Her colleague said, “We have also had some students with some really difficult behaviors this year and she has been great at facilitating creative ideas to make sure that we are doing everything we can to support the education of that child where they are at.”

Bentley’s supportiveness was even a part of her celebrating winning Administrator of the Year.

“I was very surprised (to be recognized),” she said. “My staff and family are so happy and we have had some fun celebrating.”

Virgie Wheeler, Staff of the Year (Para-educator, Lincoln Elementary School)

A student nominating Wheeler for Staff of the Year described their nominee in a nutshell.

Wheeler “was born nice.”

Indications are that Wheeler is going to again be bringing more than her “niceness” to Lincoln Elementary school year 2022-2023.

“My favorite thing about starting the school year is simply seeing all the kids, feeling their excitement and welcoming them back to school,” she said.

A colleague said of Wheeler, “She talks to each student like they are most important person in the world and really makes them feel seen, especially the students who sometimes need a little extra love.”

One of her student nominators put their view of Wheeler in more poetic terms:

“I would like to start by comparing her to the Earth and the children of our school as a defenseless flower. She gives us life. She also gives us hope and love. She would do anything for us and all she wants back is a smile.”

No matter how it’s said, that’s what being an educator is all about, Wheeler indicated.

“One of the things that is going to make this year extra special for me is seeing all the students striving to be their best—having another year and another opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life.”