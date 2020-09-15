Teresa Anderson says despite move to Phase 4, COVID-19 precautions need to continue

“People will say that does not make sense,” Anderson said. “But we know now that once a person is contagious and develops COVID, they are contagious for a 10 day period. So they need to make it to 10 days without symptoms.”

Anderson said CDHD has gotten a number of questions about whether a child gets seriously ill with COVID-19. She said that while this is “somewhat true” compared to adults, there are some children who get “very seriously ill” from the coronavirus and that children who test positive can spread it to adults.

“We are learning as a nation of how children react to COVID, how quickly they get sick and how quickly they get well,” Anderson said. “What we do know about the situation is kids who have COVID can spread it very easily.”

Anderson said the CDHD does not want to go back to where it was in April and May with a high number of COVID-19 cases, but emphasized it will happen if people do not abide by the health recommendations of wearing a mask, maintaining proper social distancing and washing their hands frequently.

“If we do not keep our guard up, COVID will win,” she said. “We can beat it together as a community just as we brought the level down from May to June. Eventually, we will have a vaccine, but we need to continue to practice all measures in place, even in Phase 4. The last thing want to do is to backtrack and go back to Phase 2. We hope everyone will pledge to join us in our efforts to keep community safe and our COVID level low.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.