Instead of pulling pranks, some people would rather wake up earlier and run for a cause.

Around 1,400 people participated in the Race for GRACE next to Liederkranz, 403 W. First St., on Saturday, April 1. The racers set off on their runs or walks a little after 9 a.m.

The race is hosted by the GRACE Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organization that financially assists cancer patients near Grand Island.

The foundation was founded in 2008 by Julie Pfeifer and Lisa Willman, two cancer survivors.

“Grace Cancer Foundation was originally started by two cancer patients that were friends,” said Sherri Probasco, program coordinator for the GRACE Cancer Foundation. “And they wanted to give back to the community that had given them so much.”

According to Probasco, the Race for GRACE was started as a fundraising event so they could continue to help cancer patients in the community. This is the thirteenth year that the race has been put on.

“Just as a fun way to gather together and support cancer patients,” said Probasco. “Remember people that we’ve lost and to honor ones that are fighting currently.”

People were able to join and race live or virtually this year. However, participants needed to register for the event, whether they sign-up online or in-person the morning of the race.

Overall, there were around 1,400 total participants in the race, with 1,200 in-person and 200 virtual, according to Board and Race Chair Kathey Eihusen and Events Coordinator Courtney Schwab.

“I think it’s amazing people are willing to get up early on a Saturday morning and go out and walk and run,” said Probasco. “It’s just incredible to see the community wrap around this foundation.”

Racers had to choose between the two-mile or the 10k course when registering.

There were many who came out to join the Race for GRACE and support the foundation. There were even people who had received support from the GRACE Cancer Foundation participating in the race.

There was Heather Tjaden, who was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2021. Tjaden and her group were wearing her fundraising hoodies themed around 'The Little Mermaid' animated film by Disney with the phrase #heatheristougherthancancer.

"I got diagnosed (with cancer) in December 2021," said Tjaden. "This is my fundraiser shirt because I'm a big Little Mermaid fan."

There was also Lindsy Robert and her friends, known as the Lindsy’s Breast Friends team. Robert was diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2022 and gets treatments at Nebraska Cancer Specialists.

“The GRACE Foundation gave me grants to help with my treatment,” said Robert. “So I decided to give back to them as thanks for all they’ve done for me.”