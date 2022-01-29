The Maestro is Gone.

It would take a lengthy chapter of a best-selling novel to list the things Norm accomplished during his musical lifetime. The lives he changed as a teacher were countless and his school band’s musical performances always reflected the excellence he instilled in his students.

As a professional musician, Norm could play many instruments, but excelled as a trumpet virtuoso. The man also had one of the purest, sweetest flugelhorn tones I have ever heard in my life. But one of the talents that placed him among the elite was his ability to write musical arrangements (often on short notice) and perform the duties of a Dance Band Leader, selling his musical product to multitudes of ballroom dancers.

Norm was also extremely proud of his immediate musical family which included talented grandchildren, who had musically matured under his tutelage. Personally, as was Norm, I was proud of his son Dan’s talents.

Dan Sodomka, the current Director of Bands at Aurora high school, is one of the finest low brass players in Nebraska and is also a top notch, driving bass guitar player, which he plays in my band. Just a chip off the old block as they say.