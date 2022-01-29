The Maestro is Gone.

After performing for 1,500 people at the Heartland Events Center early last December, I asked my dear, longtime friend Norm Sodomka if I had paid him enough money for acting as a Leader for my band that day. He came back with his response, “anything would be alright my friend, I just love working with you and performing playing Live music”.
That is the way Norm Sodomka, one of the most talented musicians, educators and musical arrangers this state of Nebraska has ever known, rolled.
Watching him walk toward his vehicle, if only I had known it would be the last time I would ever see him, I would have complimented Norm on his top notch performance just one more time.
Norm Sodomka, known for his incredible, wide range of musical talents, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, leaving a loving, talented family and hundreds of former students and admiring musicians, in shock and disbelief.
Norm, one of the few remaining Big Band Leaders, superior soloists, and top notch musical arrangers from an era gone by, came from a dying breed of players who learned from the best in the business from days gone by.
And now, sadly enough, the great Norm Sodomka joins that elite, august company known as one of “the dying breed”, strolling alongside the other musical legends in that Big Band in the Sky.
It would take a lengthy chapter of a best-selling novel to list the things Norm accomplished during his musical lifetime. The lives he changed as a teacher were countless and his school band’s musical performances always reflected the excellence he instilled in his students.
As a professional musician, Norm could play many instruments, but excelled as a trumpet virtuoso. The man also had one of the purest, sweetest flugelhorn tones I have ever heard in my life. But one of the talents that placed him among the elite was his ability to write musical arrangements (often on short notice) and perform the duties of a Dance Band Leader, selling his musical product to multitudes of ballroom dancers.
Norm was also extremely proud of his immediate musical family which included talented grandchildren, who had musically matured under his tutelage. Personally, as was Norm, I was proud of his son Dan’s talents.
Dan Sodomka, the current Director of Bands at Aurora high school, is one of the finest low brass players in Nebraska and is also a top notch, driving bass guitar player, which he plays in my band. Just a chip off the old block as they say.
In the next day or two, Norm’s family will be faced with the task of finding a place to honor their Hero. I’m betting there’s not a church in this town large enough to hold all the people wishing to pay their final tribute to the great one.