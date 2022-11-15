'The new era of PTA': Chaperone candidates defy 2022 election expectations

The election is over, but Chaperone is not.

The locally-hatched Grand Island political action committee’s three endorsed candidates all scored spots on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education, including two winners announced Monday after a final count of ballots.

Jeremy Jensen, who founded Chaperone, said the organization was confident Hank McFarland would be elected. Chaperone backed McFarland, who was added to the ballot by petition after Carol Schooley withdrew from the race.

McFarland was elected Ward B’s newest representative at Tuesday’s election.

“We felt all along Hank would be victorious, but it wasn’t until we saw the results of the write-in campaign that the magnitude of our efforts was realized,” Jensen said in an email.

Chaperone had two write-in candidates elected to Ward A: Joshua Sikes and Amanda Wilson.

Soon after the election, Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet told the Independent, “Anecdotally, I can tell you from serving in this office and being a reporter previous to this, I don’t recall any write-in campaign locally that was as intense or robust as the one for this year.”

Such success is an anomaly beyond Hall County, indicated Frank Daley, executive director of the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. In fact, he said, Chaperone itself is a bit of an anomaly.

“Groups like this tend not to be very successful," he said.

The commission regulates campaign finance disclosure, lobbying, statements of financial interest and conflicts of interest at the state and local levels.

“Very often, one or two of the slate — or none of the slate — are elected. So this is pretty unusual,” Daley said.

Jensen said the candidates' successes are more about the candidates themselves than Chaperone.

“Chaperone made history, but the quality of the candidates was what made it possible.”

Chaperone had a press conference Monday afternoon for the three newly-elected board members. All were asked if they felt obligated to take direction or advice from Chaperone.

“If we do what's right for kids and if we do what's right for teachers, everything's going to be just fine,” McFarland said. “We are not going to be beholden to any group.”

Jensen said Chaperone’s role has been to “assist when asked — and that’s about it.”

“(McFarland, Sikes and Wilson) are now a part of the GIPS (Board of Education), and Chaperone has confidence in them to act as individuals who will do what they feel is best to represent their constituents.”

Chaperone’s mission statement, Wilson said, has “very simple things … that any board member should do. If we care about kids, if we care about the teachers and care about our community, then ... not only are we abiding by Chaperone’s mission statement, but our own values and (those) board members should live by.”

In a statement, Grand Island Public Schools board president Lisa Albers said, "Our collective, volunteer efforts will always be in service of what is best for the kids and our incredible staff. We are confident our newly elected volunteers and representatives will be proactive collaborators and leaders in our joint efforts."

One beef Chaperone has had with the school district has been the question of transparency.

Jensen said striving for transparency “would begin with opening closed-door committee meetings to parents, media, teachers and the general public. We feel strongly that the current method of doing business violates Open Meetings law and must be altered.”

The district has been accused by Chaperone, among others, of holding smaller group meetings, but not making them public as required by the Open Meetings Act.

Albers stated: "Although committees play an important role in the Board process, no committee has any authority to take formal action, make policy, or act on behalf of the Board. Committees ... never include more than a quorum of the full Board. Indeed, only the full Board of Education may act or implement rules or policy. As such, any group composed of less than a quorum of the full Board is powerless on its own."

According to the State of Nebraska’s “Outline of Open Meetings Act” posted online, "Under § 84-1409(1), public bodies covered by the public meetings statutes include: (1) governing bodies of all political subdivisions of the State, (2) governing bodies of all agencies of the executive department of state government created by law, (3) all independent boards, commissions, bureaus, committees, councils, subunits, or any other bodies created pursuant to law, (4) all study or advisory committees of the executive department of the state whether of continuing or limited existence, (5) advisory committees of the governing bodies of political subdivisions, of the governing bodies of agencies of the executive branch of state government, or of independent boards, commissions, etc., and (6) "instrumentalities exercising essentially public functions."

The document states that subcommittees are not considered public bodies “unless a quorum of the public body attends a subcommittee meeting….”

Some have voiced concern the board is moving policy adjustments through too quickly.

"It cannot be seriously alleged that the Board simply 'rubberstamps' policy changes after the public has two months’ time to review and weigh in on possible changes. In sum, it is our understanding that the Board is in and continues to be in compliance with the Open Meetings Act by placing its policy readings in the consent agenda," Albers said.

The Independent contacted the Nebraska State Attorney General’s office multiple times as to whether any Open Meetings complaints directed at GIPS have been filed. Nebraska Attorney General's Office does not disclose if such complaints have been filed or investigated, said Director of Constituent Services Jennifer Brehm.

Albers said, "The Board previously developed and implemented its committee structure via Board Policy 2230.2."

“The (board of education) is so dysfunctional in how it operates, we hope now that having five new board members we will see some immediate change,” Jensen said.

"The work in front of us is lofty, as it always has been," Albers said. "From what we can see, our newly elected members are ready to dive in headfirst, start strong and not lose any positive momentum."

Jensen was asked if unseating GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover was ultimately Chaperone’s goal.

He said, “Any decision about Tawana Grover’s employment status will need to be made by those nine people elected to serve their constituents (and teachers) of Grand Island Public Schools, not by myself or Chaperone.”

Grover declined to comment.

Albers said, "No matter who is in the Boardroom, the work, the mission, the future of Grand Island Public Schools remain the focus. We look forward to growing, learning, and leading together."

“(Chaperone) is not some dark sinister group on the dark web,” McFarland said Monday. “It's a group of professionals in Grand Island: Individuals … parents who had kids or have kids in the school system.”

Daley said there are a significant number of groups like Chaperone formed in small communities, with one focus.

Unlike Chaperone, which accumulated more than $20,000 before Election Day, most of these groups never reach the $5,000 contribution threshold.

Unless that threshold is met, according to state law, they must register with NADC.

Many do not, Daley said.

“It's ‘concerned citizens for this’ or ‘concerned citizens for that,’ that pop up in multiple communities over the course of an election.”

PACs with the most longevity are often associated with specific industries or causes, Daley said.

Causes like creating change in a school district.

“The real question with a PAC such as this, which was formed for a very, very specific purpose, is whether it will continue to exist,” Daley said. “Presumably if it does, it may branch out into something else.”

McFarland said, “Chaperone is going to be here a long, long time, and what they want to do is … keep vetting potential board members.”

Jensen confirmed McFarland’s assessment.

“Planning has already begun on how to address any open seats for the 2024 election cycle. Hopefully Chaperone can endorse incumbents, but if not, plans will be made to identify and help elect future challengers.”

There are no immediate plans for Chaperone to extend its reach beyond school board issues, Jensen said.

“Now that we are past the campaign and election, we will strategize how to build the membership base. Think of Chaperone as the ‘new era of the PTA.’”

But whose PTA?

“Requests are coming in for us to assist other communities in establishing chapters of Chaperone throughout the state,” Jensen stated. “We are honestly just scratching the surface of what this will ultimately look like.”