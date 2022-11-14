Thiessen growing CCC-Hastings's trees, campus pride

HASTINGS — Aaron Thiessen, head groundskeeper for the Central Community College-Hastings campus, has a special appreciation for the warm, jewel-toned leaves falling from the scenic campus’s canopies.

“I always like at look to the trees — just seeing the beauty in them, like the fall colors and the change of seasons,” he said. “When I was a student, looking back I don’t I don’t know if I really noticed them as much then as I do now.”

Back then, Thiessen was earning degrees in restaurant management and business administration from CCC.

Now he has earned accolades for creating a canopy over campus, playing a pivotal role in making CCC’s Hastings campus a Tree Campus USA.

In early November Thiessen was honored by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum with its Affiliate Excellence Award.

The statewide award is described by the state arboretum as recognizing “excellence in plant collection diversity, maintenance practices and community engagement.”

Thiessen, a Clearwater High School graduate, got his first taste of groundskeeping in 2011 as a CCC student.

It was winter and, like many of his fellow students, he was looking for a little extra cash.

“They were looking for people to scoop snow. I was like, well, I’ll sign up. That’s kind of how it started.”

Even when Thiessen left campus, he had its scenery — and the roots and shoots it’s made of — on his mind, thanks mostly to Pat Evans, who managed CCC’s Hastings grounds at the time.

“He kept in touch with text, mostly,” Evans remembered. “I could always see him leaning towards trees.”

Evans, who now works for Nebraska Extension, helped nurture his love of nature.

“He asked a lot of questions the first couple years he came back to the CCC campus,” Evans said. “He just took the ball and started rolling.”

Thiessen said, “It all started with just curiosity and wanting to learn more and felt that I could really make a difference.

“Understanding the importance of proper planting, and proper maintenance and care of our trees is something I’m proud of.”

Thiessen has worked in the higher education green industry continuously since 2014, he said.

Thiessen said it would be “tough” to accomplish what he has at any other school.

“I don’t think I would be quite as passionate. There is history here; I love it. All that combined just brings out that passion and that drive to make the campus beautiful and maintain the campus.”

More than 300 new trees have been planted on campus, Thiessen said; 235 of them for an NRD-supported windbreak.

Thiessen has incorporated the scenic landscape of CCC-Hastings into the curriculum, in the form of service-learning opportunities for students to participate in campus beautification efforts and get forestry experience.

“I love to educate people and teach them the proper way to maintain trees,” Thiessen said.

Evans said Thiessen has helped bring awareness to what it takes to manage an entire campus’s landscape.

“He’s making it a little more public. People don’t realize what it takes to take care of a campus and take care of trees,” she said.

In 2020, CCC-Hastings was honored with Tree Campus Higher Education by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Thiessen collaborated with agriculture instructor Dirk Charson to successfully land a grant to use as part of his campus-wide arbor evaluation from above. In part, the grant helped pay for the drones used in the project, which was also a learning opportunity for students.

Arbor Day 2021, people from Conservation Nebraska came to campus to help plant trees. Thiessen presented on Emerald ash borer and how the invasive insect species could affect some of the trees on CCC-Hastings’s campus, numbering more than 1,000.

“He’s always got workshops going on and things that had kind of gotten lost for a few years,” Evans said.

Evans said she’s long seen Thiessen’s arboristic tendencies.

“You can just tell it’s in his bones,” Evans said. “He just loves talking about trees and experimenting with different things.”

Brandon Karmazin works part time alongside Thiessen. He said he takes many of Thiessen’s lessons on the grounds of CCC-Hastings back to his farm.

“I’m learning more tricks I can use around the farm,” Karmazin, a fifth-generation farmer, said.

Karmazin said of Thiessen’s recent honor, “I can’t think of anybody else more deserving of it. He’s been a great boss to me, and (campus) has gotten a lot better with more trees and a little bit more scenery around.”

As trees come and go, there is always room for more, Thiessen said.

“I’d like to see an actual arboretum on campus, where we can have community members walk through, learn about trees — a learning opportunity for visitors.”

Karmazin said he has already noticed visitors enjoying CCC-Hastings’s surroundings.

“It’s not just the students or faculty … random people as they’re visiting have said the campus looks great.

“I look back and I think we did a pretty god job —and I feel proud about it.”

Evans, who had been a groundskeeper at CCC for 20 years, said, “It’s so nice to see that somebody’s taking care of and monitoring all those all those trees that were put in.

“I am so thrilled that they’re taking care of campus. As an employee, you put a lot into it.”

Thiessen said he feels good knowing what has been done on campus, too.

“I look back and see, what I’ve done, and what I continue to do, not just for me or for the next generation, and getting people to understand the importance of a tree.

“That doesn’t just grow overnight.”