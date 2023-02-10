In honor of Valentine's Day, Fonner Park is offering a sale on tickets for the Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker concert March 11 at the Heartland Events Center.
Two tickets are available for $49. The offer applies to certain seats.
The deal, which began Friday morning, runs through 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Tickets may be purchased at etix.com. Use the code VDAY.
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!
