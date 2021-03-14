Timeline: Grand Island’s year of the COVID-19 pandemic

It is an unimaginable anniversary.

The worldwide pandemic began, generally, in March 2020 and after one year the fight against the spread of COVID-19 continues.

There have been nearly 9,000 cases and 140 deaths in the three-county area of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick covered by the Central District Health Department in that time.

A second peak of positive cases in fall dwarfed the peak seen in spring.

Hope dawns for a conclusion to what was once thought would be an event that would only last a few weeks, maybe a couple of months.

A vaccine rollout that began in December and greater social precautions have brought positive cases down to their lowest since October. Those numbers continue to decline and there’s an anticipation of getting back to a normal life as vaccinations are rolled out.

But we are not safe yet.

These are the key events that have defined what hopefully will not be referred to as “the first year” of the pandemic.

March 15: Grand Island Schools closed

First, the schools were closed to keep kids safe.