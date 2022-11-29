Timing of first winter weather event in Grand Island complicates clearing, commuting

Mother Nature had poor timing when bringing Grand Island’s first winter weather event of 2022-23.

Aaron Mangels, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hastings, said the “glaze” of widespread ice Tuesday made many morning commutes “extra difficult.”

Temperatures were near-freezing early in the morning, Mangels said. When a strong cold front came through and temperatures fell at about sunrise, it was the Tuesday morning commute’s perfect storm.

“It doesn't take a lot of freezing precipitation, like the freezing drizzle (Tuesday morning), or freezing rain to make things very, very slick,” Mangels said. “Number one was the timing, hitting right in the morning for the morning commute.”

Shannon Callahan, Grand Island streets superintendent, said clearing the streets began at about 7:30 a.m., and wrapped up at about 12:30 p.m.

Callahan said the streets department made note of when the precipitation fell.

“We were talking this morning about that this is really the worst time for it to get slick, because it was not slick early – around six o'clock – then right around that 7-7:30 a.m. mark it started to get very icy.”

“It was the first real winter that we had for the year with winter driving conditions,” Mangels said. “Looking back to last year, we didn't have a lot of winter driving conditions.

“Drivers are a little bit out of practice.”

Roundabouts have presented “a learning curve,” she added.

Staff keeps up on clearing practices specifically for roundabouts, Callahan said.

“I think what it all comes down to is there going to just take multiple passes.”

“The guys are very much aware of that and learning on the fly. We've had a few new operators, and there will be (others) on different routes now.”

As of 10 a.m., there were around a dozen accidents reported in Grand Island, according to GIPD Captain Jim Duering.

Besides tending to accidents, GIPD keeps an eye out for particularly troublesome road conditions, communicating with the streets department which areas should be priorities, Callahan said.

Tuesday morning was no exception.

“We bounced around a little bit, because we had quite a few areas that we got called by (GIPD), ‘This is really bad, you need to get here faster than normal.’ So we try to hit a few of those spots, and then get back to just running the route.”

“We try to get around that three-and-a-half, four hour mark,” Callahan said. “We were a little slower today.”

While speed is important to the street department team, safety is much more important, Callahan said.

“When you're driving equipment, you want to do your route as fast as you can. But you also have to be safe. Icy roads affect us as well.”

As for timing, Callahan said, “When it started to get very icy, we've got everybody wanting to go to work, everybody going to school – everyone needs to be everywhere.

“Accidents are not good for anybody. Slow down and strive to be more careful when the weather is bad.”

Temps are set to tick upward after today, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 35 on Wednesday and highs in the 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday, according to Accuweather.