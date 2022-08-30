Today at the fair

In the first outdoor concert of the fair, Los Tucanes de Tijuana will perform tonight at 7:30 at the Anderson Sports Field.

The Mexican band specializes in the norteño and corrido style. Tickets are $31 for general admission and $56 for the pit. Those prices include gate admission.

Today is also Grand Island Day. Those who bring a card mailed to their homes will receive a $5 food/drink voucher.

Katy Nichole and Jordan St. Cyr, a Christian music act, will perform at 6 p.m. on the AGI Stage.

Team penning and a miniature horse show will wrap up their two-day runs.

The marching band schedule includes Palmer at 10 a.m., Central Catholic at 10:15, Shelton at 11:15 and St. Paul at 11:45.