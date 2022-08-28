Today at the Nebraska State Fair

Today at the Fair

Today is the last chance to see dogs jump, catch and splash at the Nebraska State Fair.

The Super Retriever Series with Super Dock Show finishes its three-day run in the Aurora Co-op Park. The dogs begin frolicking at 10 a.m.

Also today, the Texas Longhorn Youth and Halter Show begins at 8 a.m. in the fair’s east end.

If you like outlaw country, you’ll be interested in Kali Indiana and her husband, K.C. Cameron, who play at 1 p.m. in the Pump and Pantry Party Pit.

Longtime Lincoln musician Chris Sayre will perform at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Earl May Fair Square. He will return Monday at 1:30 and 5 p.m.

The Jacob Austin Band will play bluegrass music at 5:30 p.m. in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit.