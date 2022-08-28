 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Today at the Nebraska State Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
082722-gii-nsf-jrs-p5

The Super Retriever Series with Super Dock Show is presented at the Aurora Co-op Park.

 JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT

Today at the Fair

Today is the last chance to see dogs jump, catch and splash at the Nebraska State Fair.

The Super Retriever Series with Super Dock Show finishes its three-day run in the Aurora Co-op Park. The dogs begin frolicking at 10 a.m.

Also today, the Texas Longhorn Youth and Halter Show begins at 8 a.m. in the fair’s east end.

If you like outlaw country, you’ll be interested in Kali Indiana and her husband, K.C. Cameron, who play at 1 p.m. in the Pump and Pantry Party Pit.

Longtime Lincoln musician Chris Sayre will perform at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Earl May Fair Square. He will return Monday at 1:30 and 5 p.m.

The Jacob Austin Band will play bluegrass music at 5:30 p.m. in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts