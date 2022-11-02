Tree may inspire others to reach for the sky

When a young sycamore was planted Tuesday at the Grand Island Arboretum, it was very fitting that members of Gregg Bostelman's family counted down from 10 as the tree was dropped into the ground.

The new tree has direct ties to the moon.

The American sycamore is a second-generation moon tree, meaning it was propagated from seeds that were part of the Apollo 14 mission to the moon in 1971.

The tree was planted in honor of Bostelman, who died in 2017 at age 63. For 24 years, he was Grand Island's park superintendent. He was the driving force in the creation of the arboretum, which is part of Sucks Lake Park.

Some big stars came to Grand Island for the celestial event.

One of them was retired astronaut Clayton Anderson, who was present for both the planting and an earlier ceremony at the Tom Dinsdale Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC dealership.

Also coming to town was Rosemary Roosa, who is president of the Moon Tree Foundation. Roosa, who lives in Biloxi, Miss., is the daughter of the late Stuart Roosa, who brought five varieties of seeds into space as part of the Apollo 14 mission. Stuart Roosa, who was the command module pilot, died in 1994. The seeds grew into seedlings, which were planted in a variety of locations.

The tree planted at the arboretum is from a descendant of seeds taken to the moon.

About 50 people attended the tree planting.

"We are all here because we have a love of trees," Roosa said, adding that trees mean so much to so many.

Relatives of Bostelman and his widow, Joni, tapped down the ground around the sapling. The tree is surrounded by six discs showing the phases of the moon.

Right now, the sapling is about four feet tall. Eventually, it will become 75 to 100 feet high.

Roosa said she looks forward to "coming back and seeing the tree grow."

Joni Bostelman, who was married to Gregg for 40 years, said the tree looked beautiful.

"Gregg would be overjoyed," she said. He would feel it was a privilege to have a tree planted in his honor, she said.

Stuart Roosa, an Oklahoma native, was an Air Force test pilot before he joined the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Before joining the Air Force, he spent a summer working as a smoke jumper for the U.S. Forest Service. Commander Alan Shepard, also part of the Apollo 14 mission, was impressed with Roosa's flying skills.

The idea for the moon tree was planted in August, when Joni Bostelman, her daughter-in-law and her two sons visited the Siskiyou Smokejumper Base Museum in Cave Junction, Ore.

The man who gave them a tour pointed at a picture of Stuart Roosa and said he was both a smoke jumper and an astronaut.

The guide told them how Roosa took seeds to the moon. He then looked out the window, and pointed out that the museum had its own moon tree.

"Well, how do I get a moon tree?" Joni said.

The Nebraskans did some research, applied for a moon tree and got one.

A few months later, the Grand Island Arboretum had its lunar landing.

Seventeen of Joni's relatives attended Tuesday's ceremony. Also on hand were Gregg Bostelman's brother, sister and father, who is 91. The gathering also included members of Grand Island's Tree Board.

It was Roosa's first trip to Nebraska. It was a good day, she said, to honor someone who has "done great work in this community."

Like her father, she said, Bostelman followed his passion and a love of trees.

The Moon Tree venture, Roosa said, is a living legacy of the Apollo program.

She hopes the sycamore will promote conservation and inspire people to reach for the stars in their own way.

Grand Island Park Superintendent Barry Burrows planted the tree.

Many trees at the arboretum will reach about the same height as the American sycamore, he said. The arboretum is home to more than 50 varieties of trees.

Not far from the new sycamore is an Exclamation Sycamore, which was planted as a memorial to another individual.

Burrows was hired by Bostelman. "When this land was being developed, I was right beside him. We were planting trees together. We were deciding on what tree varieties we would like to put out here," he said.

Burrows said he had a lot of respect for Bostelman. "He was a good guy and surely left this earth too soon," Burrows said.

An attractive sign along Harrison Street, which identifies the Grand Island Arboretum, is dedicated in memory of Gregg Bostelman. The back of the sign notes that he "planted and cared for the trees of Grand Island from 1977 to 2017."