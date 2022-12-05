 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tri-Cities Museums' annual food fight is underway

  • 0
Food fight logo

We all know vitamin C is great for the immune system but oranges aren’t the only great source of it.

A food fight has erupted among the Tri-cities’ museums.

All this month, Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, Hastings Museum and Archway in Kearney will be collecting nonperishable food items in the annual Tri-City Food Fight.

The for-fun food fight is a competition between the three area museums to see who can collect the most nonperishable food donations.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Until Dec. 31, bring donations to any or all of the three museums. Items accepted include canned fruits, vegetables, soups and meats.

The items will be donated to the museums’ local food pantries.

Last year’s winner was The Archway, bringing in a haul of 5,844 pounds of food, according to the Lexington Clipper-Herald.

Coming in second was the Hastings Museum, followed by Stuhr Museum.

People are also reading…

Stuhr Museum is located at 3133 Highway 34, south of Central Community College’s Grand Island campus.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud

LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […]

The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Timothy Biggs, 59

AMARILLO, Texas — Timothy John Biggs, 59, died at his residence on Nov. 6, 2022, in Amarillo, Texas.

Panera Bread closes

Panera Bread closes

After 10 years, Panera Bread in Grand Island has closed. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” a sign on the door says. “Please …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine to curb activities of Russia-linked religious groups

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts