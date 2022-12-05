Tri-Cities Museums' annual food fight is underway

A food fight has erupted among the Tri-cities’ museums.

All this month, Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, Hastings Museum and Archway in Kearney will be collecting nonperishable food items in the annual Tri-City Food Fight.

The for-fun food fight is a competition between the three area museums to see who can collect the most nonperishable food donations.

Until Dec. 31, bring donations to any or all of the three museums. Items accepted include canned fruits, vegetables, soups and meats.

The items will be donated to the museums’ local food pantries.

Last year’s winner was The Archway, bringing in a haul of 5,844 pounds of food, according to the Lexington Clipper-Herald.

Coming in second was the Hastings Museum, followed by Stuhr Museum.

Stuhr Museum is located at 3133 Highway 34, south of Central Community College’s Grand Island campus.