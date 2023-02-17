Trinity Lutheran School has long published a yearbook, but teacher Naomi Ristvedt wanted to delve deeper by starting a journalism class.

Ristvedt had considered establishing the elective class before, but things really got moving when local journalist Josh Salmon, whose daughters go to Trinity, approached her with a similar idea.

Salmon is the founder of Triumph Sports Network and podcaster/photojournalist for the Grand Island Independent.

“(Salmon) actually came and approached us and said, `Hey, I have this idea for an elective class. If anyone would be interested in it, I have some material,’” Ristvedt said.

Salmon and Ristvedt were on the same page.

There are 19 sixth, seventh and eighth graders enrolled in the journalism elective, which entails video, audio and written forms of journalism.

“It’s to teach them that and to show them that there are options and avenues they can take within (journalism),” Ristvedt said.

The students started in the classroom, playing a game of “paper basketball”, which had students playing roles of the cast involved in a typical basketball game.

“They had commentators and they had a scorekeeper … they were players and refs and coaches, different teams,” Ristvedt explained. “They practiced going around interviewing. It was a pretty fun interactive way that Josh came up with.”

“They had a blast with that,” Salmon said. “They really got hands on broadcasting live (experience), and we recorded their voices.”

Eventually, the students got to try their newly-learned skills at a Heartland Lutheran School basketball game.

Sixth grader Grace Bader interviewed one of the high school players. She said she was a little nervous at first, “but once I was doing it (I) wasn’t that nervous.”

Eighth grader Rider Rathjen took a chance when he signed up for the elective journalism class.

“I decided to try it,” he said. “It’s pretty fun.”

Next week, Ristvedt said, students will work with a makeshift teleprompter.

One day a week the students concentrate on the school yearbook.

“They have access to their page for their class they’re working on and they’re all working in pairs,” Ristvedt said.

Each pair gets a blank yearbook page, prepared with a web based publishing tool.

“They can edit, they can move (things) around, they decorate the page … just little things to make it look awesome,” Ristvedt said.

Students also wrote news articles. Bader and a partner wrote one about friendship at Trinity, with an outline built from a newsletter. They laid out the page their story appears on.

Rathjen and his partner did an investigative story, looking into how neat students were when using the restrooms in the building. That effort included interviewing students.

Rathjen and his partner found “They say they’re pretty messy,” he said.

Ristvedt said journalism concepts are also being covered.

“One of the things we talked about at the very beginning was the importance of having journalism that is based on fact,” she said.

Bader said she understands that comes with responsibility.

“If there wasn’t journalism, people would have a hard time understanding what’s going on.”

Ristvedt elaborated: “Having that background knowledge of why that’s really important to keep that based on fact is a skill that they’re going to need in every area, and not just in what they would produce, but in what they consume. Working at it from the other side gives them more perspective on how that all works.”

Salmon said he had many professionals guide him in his career (“They didn’t have to show me the ropes, but they did”), but much of what he learned didn’t come until college.

“I didn’t have anything like this when I was a kid. I wanted to be the one that made a difference,” he said. “It’s fun to have kids that age interested in the future of journalism, whether it be written or video or audio.”

Bader said, “You get to like see how they actually do it stuff, not just hear them talk about it. You get to actually see how they do it.”

She said of electives, “If you didn’t really have that elective, you probably wouldn’t even know about the (subject).”

Having students learn about different careers, like journalism, and experience them is important, Salmon said.

“Maybe it’s not something (they are) interested in, but (they’ve) experienced that firsthand what it’s like and maybe down the road decide, hey, I’m going go into that field in some capacity.”