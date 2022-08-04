 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two arrested in theft of stolen car after 'high risk' stop

Camaro located two hours after theft reported

Emergency lights, police, file photo

Grand Island police on Wednesday morning arrested a 16-year-old girl who was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro that had been reported stolen about two hours before.

The red 2017 convertible was reported stolen from 1135 S. Sycamore St. just before 6 a.m.  Police conducted a high-risk stop on the car shortly before 8 a.m. at South Locust and Schuff streets.

When police stop drivers of stolen vehicles, the incidence of violence and handgun usage is fairly high, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering. "So anytime we stop a stolen car we treat it as a high-risk stop."

The 16-year-old later admitted to stealing the car. A second female approached during the traffic stop and failed to obey orders. She also urged the driver not to comply with police. That female was identified as Nyayik Koang, an 18-year-old Grand Island resident.

Koang had been reported as a runaway juvenile from Douglas County and had two juvenile detention orders. The car, which was valued at $29,000, was returned to its owner.

Koang was arrested for obstructing police as well as the juvenile detention orders.

The 16-year-old was arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than $5,000 and third-degree assault on an officer.

