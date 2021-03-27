Two COVID-related deaths this week in 3-county area

Two COVID-19 related deaths were reported this week in the area, one of them in Hamilton County and the other in Merrick County.

The deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the Central District Health Department jurisdiction to 143.

In spite of those deaths, key virus numbers continued to decline in the three-county jursdiction.

The number of new cases totaled 19, compared to 58 last week and 118 the week before.

The risk dial dropped to 1.5, after registering 1.8 last week.

As of Friday, five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, representing 7.25% of available beds.

The last time a COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator was March 6.

The 14-day case count is at 177, a decrease of 66 from last week.

So far, 17,995 vaccine doses have been administered in the Central District area.

In Nebraska, 105 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. That number has dropped steadily since Nov. 20, when the number totaled 987.