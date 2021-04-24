 Skip to main content
Two men accused of robbing house, striking victim
Two men accused of robbing house, striking victim

Two men were arrested after a robbery at a Grand Island home early Friday morning.

The robbery took place at 111 N. Elm St. Police were called to the residence at 1:25 a.m.

The men are 18 and 17. Police are also pursuing other suspects in the robbery who are known to the victim, said Grand Island police Capt. Dean Elliott.

Korbyn Nuncio reported having multiple suspects inside his home. While the suspects were inside, he said, they held him down and struck him multiple times in the face, causing visible injury.

Multiple items were taken from the residence, including safes, cash, a .22-caliber rifle and multiple pairs of shoes.

