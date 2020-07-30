Two Grand Island men who are registered sex offenders have been charged with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy Monday night at Mormon Island State Recreation Area.
Arrested were Angel Landera, 28, and Michael Nicewonder, 32.
In Hall County Court Tuesday, Landera was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault on a child and one count each of human trafficking of a minor, aiding and abetting the sexual assault of a child, third degree, and obstructing a peace officer.
Nicewonder, who is listed as homeless, was charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
The sexual contact allegedly occurred in a restroom and shower building at Mormon Island. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a juvenile was at the campsite with adults who were providing him with marijuana, the affidavit says.
Both men are on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry, said Sgt. Frank Bergmark of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The men were arrested shortly before midnight. Law enforcement received a call at 11 p.m. “from a citizen who had some concerns,” Bergmark said.
The juvenile is a Grand Island resident, Bergmark said.
During the investigation at the scene, Landera allegedly refused to put his phone down and surrender it to deputies. “It was believed that the phone contained evidence of the sexual assault,” the affidavit says. Landera refused commands to place his hands behind his back and pulled away from deputies when they attempted to place him in handcuffs, the affidavit says.
Bond was set at $250,000 for Landera and $25,000 for Nicewonder.
Landera’s preliminary hearing will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24.
Nicewonder will have his preliminary hearing at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6.
