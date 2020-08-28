UPDATE: Grand Island Public Schools, Northwest Public Schools dealing with positive COVID-19 tests

Individuals at both Grand Island Public Schools and Northwest Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.
GIPS spokeswoman Jennifer Worthington said one classroom at Engleman Elementary is quarantined through Sept. 7 after two members of the class tested positive for COVID-19.
Worthington said she did not know how many students and staff members were in the classroom and have to be quarantined.
“We took an extremely precautionary measure by quarantining the classroom because that is just our style at GIPS. We want to be as cautious as possible,” she said. “As we worked with the health department, we just decided that that was the highest and the best measure.”
Teresa Anderson, health director for the Central District Health Department, said isolation is for people who test positive for COVID-19, while quarantine is for someone who has been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and did not necessarily test positive themselves.
Anderson said the Engleman classroom is quarantined because they have been exposed.
“What we do is we work with the teacher to see how well all of the kids wore their masks, where they were sitting, how much time they spent together and where they went within the building,” she said. “We also look at what is going on in our community as far as virus and spread. A lot goes into that decision to decide whether to quarantine. But generally what we do is make that decision and notify the school that that is what we think needs to be done.”
Anderson said even if students test negative, they need to quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms.
“The thing is a child — or any of us — can develop symptoms and get the virus within a 14-day period,” she said. “So we cannot test out of it because we may not get it until day 14. Then, all of a sudden, we are sick. You cannot test out of it because you can test on day 10 and be negative and on day 14 be positive. We know that 14-day window is essential.”
Worthington said it should be noted that just because there are COVID-19 cases in the classroom, it does not mean the positive individuals caught it in the classroom.
Anderson said the CDHD is working to identify who was in close contact with an individual from Northwest Public Schools who tested positive to have them quarantine for 14 days from the time of exposure.
Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said he could not confirm whether the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was a student or staff member. He also could not confirm which school the individual came from.
Edwards said the number of students and staff members who will be quarantined is up to CDHD. On Friday morning, Anderson said there are more than 100 Northwest students being told to quarantine for 14 days from the date of their last exposure, which will be Sept. 4.
“The CDHD quarantine’s based off of class roster and we are working through that now,” he said. “Hopefully, some of the quarantines are rescinded.”
Edwards said Northwest is telling parents who have questions about the quarantining process to call CDHD at 308-385-5175.
“We currently are working with them to get that cleared up so we can get some of the misinformation that is out there cleared up and do the contact tracing to make sure we are only quarantining students who are meeting the definition of the contact tracing of 6 feet for 15 minutes (or more),” he said.
“We had parents that were being told all kinds of different things. We have been answering a lot of questions and things that could have been clarified earlier. We are going to get that rectified. We are working with CDHD (Friday) and through the afternoon.”
Edwards said that if students must be quarantined, Northwest will work to provide them with an e-learning opportunity.
“If a student or staff member is quarantined, we will work through all of that,” he said. “As soon as we know who we are dealing with, what class level, what grade level, etc., we will communicate that with parents.”
Anderson said the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 did not wear a mask. Northwest Public Schools is not requiring students and staff to wear masks at school, but is recommending it.
“In a situation where the person who is positive wasn’t wearing a mask, then we do not have protection at the source of the virus,” she said. “So regardless of whether others were masking a mask or not, they have been exposed. That is when we ask for quarantine to prevent others from getting sick and an outbreak. The goal of quarantine is to reduce the spread.”
Anderson said the CDHD does not have the authority to mandate Northwest to require that students wear masks as that decision is up to the school district.
“It seems to be fairly logical that if you want to protect your school population, wearing masks is a way to effectively prevent having to be quarantined this way,” she said.
Edwards said Northwest’s tier level this week is Tier 2 — moderate risk.
Under Tier 2 of Northwest’s plan, students and staff are encouraged to practice social distancing if possible. Face coverings are optional for students and staff, but are recommended.
Passing periods stay the same under Tier 2. Elementary recess also occurs as usual.
Edwards said Northwest’s COVID team was expected to meet Friday afternoon to set the tier level for next week.
Anderson said the situation with positive COVID-19 cases is not unique to GIPS and Northwest as the Central District has had 16 different school buildings where individuals have either been quarantined or isolated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.