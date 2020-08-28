UPDATE: Grand Island Public Schools, Northwest Public Schools dealing with positive COVID-19 tests

Individuals at both Grand Island Public Schools and Northwest Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

GIPS spokeswoman Jennifer Worthington said one classroom at Engleman Elementary is quarantined through Sept. 7 after two members of the class tested positive for COVID-19.

Worthington said she did not know how many students and staff members were in the classroom and have to be quarantined.

“We took an extremely precautionary measure by quarantining the classroom because that is just our style at GIPS. We want to be as cautious as possible,” she said. “As we worked with the health department, we just decided that that was the highest and the best measure.”

Teresa Anderson, health director for the Central District Health Department, said isolation is for people who test positive for COVID-19, while quarantine is for someone who has been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and did not necessarily test positive themselves.

Anderson said the Engleman classroom is quarantined because they have been exposed.