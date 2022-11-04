Veterans' program Thursday at Grand Generation Center

A salute to veterans Thursday at the Grand Generation Center will include a ceremony and entertainment.

The event, put together by the Business Coalition for Veterans, will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A similar event was held in 2021.

The VFW Honor Guard will return for the opening ceremony. Pastor Tim Rust of Destiny Church will open and close the ceremony with prayer. Larry Glazier and Dale Ackerman will both be in uniform to honor and present plaques to veterans.

Local musicians will accompany Chef Anthony Brando, the founder of Business Coalition for Veterans. Students from Starr Elementary School will appear. Aurora High School students will play the national anthem and an armed forces medley. The Clogging Connection dancers will perform.

A poppy donation table will be set up. Members of the Grand Island Elks Lodge will do a POW/MIA presentation.

Jay Vavricek will speak on the importance of honoring our veterans.