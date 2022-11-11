Veterans saluted outside Hall County Courthouse

On a chilly Veterans Day afternoon, the voice of Pam Lancaster rang down from above, echoing throughout downtown Grand Island.

Lancaster, positioned in the bell tower of the Hall County Courthouse, sang the national anthem and "God Bless America" during a Veterans Day program held in front of the courthouse.

"God Bless America" is particularly stirring when performed from the rooftops.

Lancaster was joined in the bell tower by another Hall County commissioner, Gary Quandt, who put the program together.

About 40 people, most of them bundled up to ward off the chill, attended the ceremony.

Emcee Dan Naranjo said it was a time to recognize all veterans and their families. He talked about the families of fallen soldiers, "who continue to remember, to love, to grieve."

Doug Brown led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor Roger Steele said it was a great honor to speak on Veterans Day. He is not a veteran himself, but his father is. Interestingly, his father's birthday is Nov. 11.

"He is 97 today," Steele said. "He was a guard at the Nuremberg Trials. So I am also thinking of him."

After reading a quote from Woodrow Wilson, Steele said that we also express solemn pride in our heroes. "We celebrate the dignity of the men and women who protect America," he said.

The featured speaker was Loren Lippincott, who won election this week to the Nebraska Legislature on Tuesday. The former Air Force pilot said the purpose of the military is to preserve peace and justice.

He said today's military is under attack from those who promote a woke mentality. He said soldiers should be judged only by their performance, achievement and responsibility.

Naranjo read short biographies of five servicemen who have died in service to their country.

The written program included a salute to the Hall County Hero Flight program, which began in 2011.

"Over the last 11 years, nine Hall County Hero Flights have taken place, accommodating 586 World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans and their escorts," the program said.