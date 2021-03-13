Victoria Springs gets spruced up in time for centennial celebration

ANSELMO — Victoria Springs State Recreation Area is getting upgrades this year for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission parks system centennial celebration.

Recent improvements mean campers will have 50-amp electrical service at 21 new camping sites. Additional basic camping sites are available on the south end of the campground.

Later this spring, two new concrete latrines will be installed to enhance the shower house and restroom.

The two, two-bedroom rental cabins will undergo renovations as well this spring to make them accessible, increase living space and create new decks with views of the lake.

Victorian Springs was established in 1925. It’s the third-oldest recreation area in Nebraska’s state park system. It is located six miles east of Anselmo or nine miles north of Merna. It has been described as an oasis in the Sandhills.

The 60-acre area draws its name from the mineral springs located there. In the heyday of the spas, Victoria’s waters were much acclaimed, and its spring water was bottled and sold throughout the United States. It was once part of the homestead of an early pioneer and Custer County Judge Charles R. Mathews.