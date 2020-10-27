WATCH NOW: County Commissioner Dick Hartman passes away at 83

County Commissioner Pam Lancaster
Hall County Commissioner Dick Hartman died Tuesday at age 83.
Hartman, a semi-retired farmer who represented District 3, served on the Hall County Board of Supervisors, as it was known, for 16 years, from 1991 to 2007, before being elected again in 2018.
He also served on the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education from 1976 to 1989.
County Commissioners heard of the news only shortly before convening their regular meeting Tuesday morning.
“The county board has had an extremely difficult morning,” Board of Commissioners Chair Pam Lancaster said. “We got the news very early, prior to our meeting, that Dick had passed sometime in the evening or early morning. We are so sorry, and we will miss him for all of his quips during the meetings that always kept us on our toes.”
Hartman was a longtime advocate for Hall County’s rural residents, Lancaster said, and always concerned about government spending.
“Dick understood all of us that consider ourselves true Hall County commissioners look out for the entire rural community,” she said. “He was so passionate about the rural people.”
Commissioner Gary Quandt called it “a sad day for Hall County.”
“Whether you agreed with Mr. Hartman or not, rural Hall County never had a representative like Dick Hartman,” he said. “He stood up for his people and that’s what we’re all here for. He’s one of those people, if we could only be half the supervisor he was. He was good, and he really enjoyed it.”
Commissioner Karen Bredthauer echoed the sentiments of her fellow commissioners.
“Mr. Hartman will be greatly missed,” she said. “His witty personality will also be very missed, those one-liners.”
Commissioner Jane Richardson lauded Hartman’s integrity.
“You never had to wonder what he was thinking,” she said. “You always knew. He made it very clear what he was thinking. I appreciated that. He was an honest man, and I very much enjoyed working with him.”
Commissioner Butch Hurst also described Hartman as “honest.”
“What he said, he meant,” he said. “He didn’t go behind your back. He was right upfront, and you knew where he stood.”
Commissioner Ron Peterson said Hartman did not hold grudges or foster rivalries.
“We didn’t always agree, but it seems like when we had a disagreement it was done once the vote was over and we’d move on, and go to the next item,” he said. “That’s real important as we serve on the board.”
Lancaster spoke of her long association with Hartman.
“I’ve known Dick for probably longer than anybody on the board,” she said. “We worked together when school consolidation took place in Hall County clear back in the ‘80s.”
Lancaster was on the Grand Island Public School Board, and Hartman on the Northwest Public Schools Board.
“That was a nerve-wracking time,” she said. “That could have been extraordinarily contentious, when you’re talking about all these little rural schools and the various neighborhoods.”
Hartman will be missed, Lancaster said.
“Everyone who knows Dick and me, knows that sometimes we were getting along better and sometimes we weren’t getting along as well, but we always considered each other friends,” she said. “We have a lot of history.”
Lancaster said Hartman’s seat will be filled through an application process involving the Hall County Attorney, Court Clerk and County Treasurer.
The Board of Commissioners will not be involved in Hartman’s replacement.
“There is a time frame, but it’s a rather short time frame,” Lancaster said. “I would guess either the later part of this year or very early next year you will have a new commissioner assigned for the remainder of Dick’s term in office.”
Hartman’s term ends in 2022.
