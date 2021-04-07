WATCH NOW: Grand Island Senior High student’s voter efforts earn high praise from state

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evnen said many people across the country were discouraged about elections and the election process, but he was not “because we have young people like these who have taken up the baton, and understand the importance of elections in maintaining a representative democracy.”

Bartling said civic engagement is “very important at a youth level,” and he has advocated for every student in Nebraska to have the opportunity to register to vote at school.

Bartling said he always has been civic-minded.

“I haven’t been able to vote yet, and 2022 will be the first election when I can, but all the way back in 2018 I was able to register voters and get them their voice in politics,” he said. “It’s so fulfilling to know that students, even if I don’t have that same voice, they’re able to exercise it thanks to the work I’m putting in.”

A student voter registration event in March at GISH broke Hall County records for most voters registered at a single event, with a total of 34.

A Central Catholic event that yielded 10 new voters had 100% accuracy for registrations, also a first for Hall County.

On Tuesday, 12 new voters were registered.