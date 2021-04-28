WATCH NOW: Group seeks $24 million in loans from Grand Island, Hall County to build housing campus for older adults

Tabitha Grand Island will be the borrower for the project and Pinnacle Bank will be the lender.

Only local nonprofit projects are eligible for such bonds, Duncan noted.

Hall County and the city of Grand Island each would issue the bonds and loan the proceeds to Tabitha Grand Island LLC.

“The county is issuing the bonds for federal tax law purposes,” Duncan told County Commissioners. “In order to have a tax-exempt bond, you have to have a governmental issuer.”

Duncan gave a similar explanation to the City Council.

“The city would issue the bond and loan the proceeds to Tabitha Grand Island, and (Tabitha) would issue a ‘debt instrument’ that, again, goes through the city and is assigned to the bond holder,” she said.

Tabitha, not the county or the city, would be liable for the bonds.

The nonprofit is also responsible for any fees for the bonds.

The city and the county would have no other involvement except as a conduit, Duncan said.