WATCH NOW: JBS donates $250,000 to Northwest Public Schools for auditorium renovation

JBS USA donated $250,000 to Northwest Public Schools on Thursday as part of its Hometown Strong campaign in Grand Island.
Northwest Superintendent Jeffrey Edwards called the donation “generous.”
“We are extremely happy to partner with JBS and develop that relationship,” Edwards said. “We’re very excited to be included in their Hometown Strong effort.”
He said he does not know of Northwest ever receiving such a significant donation.
With the donation, the district will launch its high school auditorium renovation project.
This includes replacing curtains, track hardware, rigging, seating and carpets; repainting ceilings and walls; and upgrading sound and lighting.
The total project will cost roughly $450,000.
Justin Bstandig, JBS human resources director, said JBS USA was “proud” to make the donation.
“We believe in the future of the community, the future of our kids and the future of quality education in Grand Island,” Bstandig said. “This aligns with our values.”
Edwards said Northwest students had not been aware the school was planning to renovate the auditorium and the announcement was met with positive reception.
“We were able to keep it under wraps until the unveil this morning,” he said. “Our musical is next week, so this announcement is just perfect timing. They were buzzing today.”
Renovations will start this spring and are expected to be completed this summer before the start of the 2021-22 school year, Edwards said.
“We’ve got a community group coming in the first part of June and as soon as they are finished with their production we’ll start tearing seats out and have it ready to go when school starts in August,” he said. “It will be done this summer.”
The facility is not only used by Northwest schools, but is also a popular venue for community organizations, Edwards said.
“People typically think of an auditorium being only for certain productions, but that area of the building is used nonstop,” he said.
Fine arts programs are a source of pride for the school, Edwards said.
“Our show choir, our musical, our one-act, band, choir, orchestra, it just gives a lot of kids different avenues to perform their talents,” he said. “This (gift) will help us upgrade the facility to make it another area of pride.”
JBS USA has made several donations to the Grand Island community as part of its $3.5 million Hometown Strong initiative, which launched in July.
JBS donated $200,000 to Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity in March, $150,000 to Literacy Council of Grand Island, $400,000 to Grand Island Public Schools for the O’Connor Early Learning Center, both in November, and $1 million to the city of Grand Island in August for the Veterans Sports Complex and for trail expansions.