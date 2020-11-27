WATCH NOW: Local non-profit leaders read "The Night Before Christmas"

Watch leaders from local non-profits read "The Night Before Christmas." Support your local non-profits this holiday season. We would like to thank Michelle Setlik for her help making this video happen.
Carissa Soukup
Multimedia Journalist
