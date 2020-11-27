 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Local non-profit leaders read "The Night Before Christmas"
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Local non-profit leaders read "The Night Before Christmas"

{{featured_button_text}}

Watch leaders from local non-profits read "The Night Before Christmas." Support your local non-profits this holiday season. We would like to thank Michelle Setlik for her help making this video happen.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amherst woman had no preexisting conditions but still fought COVID
Medicine

Amherst woman had no preexisting conditions but still fought COVID

  • Updated

McKenzie Kohler of Amherst has had a history of pneumonia, once being hospitalized with it, but she typically goes to the doctor for an antibiotic and does well. Her plan was to go to the doctor Friday morning, Nov. 6, to get tested for COVID-19. She saw a nurse practitioner at Kearney Clinic who tested her for the virus and believed she had bronchitis.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts