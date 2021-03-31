WATCH NOW: Lodging tax gets renewed support from Hall County

The Hall County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to continue its support of the county’s 2% sales tax on brick-and-mortar lodging.
For every $100 spent on a hotel room, $2 go to efforts to bolster tourism in the Hall County area.
The county has had the tax for roughly 15 years, commission Chairwoman Pam Lancaster said.
The grant funds have made “a significant difference” in the community, Lancaster said, and have been used to help fund such projects as the Heartland Events Center.
“These are dollars that came from the outside,” she said. “These aren’t local dollars. They come in from visitors and through the (Grand Island) Convention and Visitors Bureau and from tourism. These dollars are substantial.”
The tax generates roughly $500,000 annually for the fund, CVB Executive Director Brad Mellema said.
Revenue was down by 40% in 2020 due to the pandemic, though.
The bureau receives as many as 10 applications yearly for grants based on the lodging sales tax.
Seven grant requests were received this year with all receiving at least partial funding, Mellema said.
The purpose of the grants is to “provide funding or create new visitor attractions or facilities in our community,” he said. Funds also can be used for promotional or marketing purposes “if our facilities are deemed to be in good condition.”
“These (funds) can only go to nonprofit or governmental organizations,” Mellema noted.
After 15 years, it was time to revisit the lodging sales tax, Lancaster said.
“Hoteliers didn’t know at the time how this might affect their business,” she said. “What we know today is that everyone pretty much has initiated this 2% additional tax for projects. It has had a wonderful effect on our community, and not had an adverse effect on hoteliers.”
Lancaster added, “Hoteliers today are very much behind this decision.”
Angela Mueller, chairman of CVB’s Visitor Promotion Committee, advocated for continued support of the sales tax.
Mueller served for 20 years as general manager of Grand Island Ramada and was secretary-treasurer of the Nebraska Hotel Association.
The sales tax originally was met with some shock, she said.
“Anytime you tax a consumer with another dollar there’s always that whine factor,” Mueller said, “but everyone did quickly get over it and it is commonplace today.”
The impact of those funds has been positive, she said.
“We would never want to go without it. It would just be detrimental,” Mueller said. “It continues to grow our community. It makes it look like a viable community that is growing and looking for opportunities to welcome people back.”
A key benefactor of these funds was the Heartland Events Center.
Approximately $2.5 million to $3 million over time went to help pay for the facility, which Mellema called “a dominant tourism driver in our community.”
Tourism grant applications are received by the CVB and reviewed by the Visitors Promotion Committee.
They are then brought to the county board to authorize administration of the funds.
The priority for the Grand Island CVB is to improve attractions in the community, Mellema said.
“All communities, all counties in Nebraska, of any size, that have hotels have instituted this fund,” he said. “We’re not at a competitive disadvantage. If you look at other similar size population communities, they all have this. There is no dollar advantage for one community over another.”
The results is a positive effect on local tourism, Mellema said.
More information on Grand Island CVB tourism grants can be found at visitgrandisland.com.