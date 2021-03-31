WATCH NOW: Lodging tax gets renewed support from Hall County

“These (funds) can only go to nonprofit or governmental organizations,” Mellema noted.

After 15 years, it was time to revisit the lodging sales tax, Lancaster said.

“Hoteliers didn’t know at the time how this might affect their business,” she said. “What we know today is that everyone pretty much has initiated this 2% additional tax for projects. It has had a wonderful effect on our community, and not had an adverse effect on hoteliers.”

Lancaster added, “Hoteliers today are very much behind this decision.”

Angela Mueller, chairman of CVB’s Visitor Promotion Committee, advocated for continued support of the sales tax.

Mueller served for 20 years as general manager of Grand Island Ramada and was secretary-treasurer of the Nebraska Hotel Association.

The sales tax originally was met with some shock, she said.

“Anytime you tax a consumer with another dollar there’s always that whine factor,” Mueller said, “but everyone did quickly get over it and it is commonplace today.”

The impact of those funds has been positive, she said.